Electric Ships Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032

LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UK, August 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032

The Business Research Company’s “Electric Ships Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the electric ships market. As per TBRC’s electric ships market forecast, the electric ships market size is predicted to reach a value of $12.97 billionby 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 12.5% through the forecast period.

The rise in the adoption of hybrid and electric propulsion for retrofitting ships is anticipated to drive the electric ship marketdemand. Western Europeis expected to hold the largest electric ships market share. Majorplayers in the electric ships market includeABB Ltd., Wartsila, Kongsberg, Norwegian Electric Systems AS, Corvus Energy, General Dynamics Electric Boat, MAN Energy Solutions SE, Leclanche SA, Siemens AG, General Electric Company, Bureau Veritas, Canadian Electric Boat Company.

Electric Ships Market Segments

1) By Type: Fully Electric, Hybrid

2) By Mode of Operation: Manned, Remotely Operated, Autonomous

3) By System: Energy Storage Systems, Power Conversion, Power Generation, Power Distribution

4) By Power: Less Than 75 KW, 75 to 150 KW, 151 to 745 KW, 746 to 7,560 KW, Greater Than 7,560 KW

5) By Range: Less Than 50 km, 50 to 100 km, 101 to 1000 km, Greater Than 1,000 km

The electric ship refers to a ship that runs on a battery. These ships abide by all environmental rules and do not endanger marine life. Electric propulsion systems are an environmentally friendly alternative to traditional fuel in inland navigation and large commerce ships.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Electric Ships Market Trends And Strategies

4. Electric Ships Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Electric Ships Market Growth

……

27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

