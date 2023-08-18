San Antonio Selected as Host Site for Artificial Intelligence Bootcamp – APPLICATIONS CLOSING SOON!

The Mark Cuban Foundation’s Artificial Intelligence Bootcamp Initiative Teaches AI Concepts to Underserved High School Students through a 4-Saturday Bootcamp in the fall

The AI bootcamp is targeted toward underserved high school students (9th-12th grade) and offers participants a chance to learn the fundamentals of AI. USAA is one of more than two dozen companies selected to host camps across the U.S. this fall.

If accepted, participants will engage in a four- week bootcamp held on consecutive Saturdays from October 14th to November 4th. It is imperative that students commit to attending all four sessions. The bootcamp sessions will take place from 1 p.m. - 5 p.m. CT.

No prior experience in computer science, programming, or robotics is required. The applications for students and parents can be submitted through markcubanai.org/usaapr.

During the bootcamp, students will explore the world of artificial intelligence, including ethical implications and real- life applications, such as, social media recommendations, smart home assistants, facial recognition, and self-driving cars. Participants will also discover the features of Large Language Models which can answer questions, create original stories, and even generate computer code.

To provide a beneficial learning environment, trained volunteer corporate mentors, who are knowledgeable in AI, machine learning, and data science , will lead the students through the curriculum. Throughout the bootcamp, students will have the opportunity to work with open-source tools and develop their own AI applications related to Computer Vision, Machine Learning, Natural Language Processing, and Generative AI.

The Mark Cuban Foundation provides the bootcamp’s curriculum materials, trains supporting staff, and recruits and scores applications for local students selected to attend camp. Members of USAA Bank Data & Analytics team will serve as volunteer mentors for participants during the program. In addition, the Mark Cuban Foundation and USAA work together to provide food, information on transportation options, and access to laptops for student use at no-cost during the bootcamp.

“It was a lot of fun, I learned things I didn't even know were possible with A.I. and their real-world applications showed me just how much it will change our world." - Brandon B., 10th Grade, 2022 AI Bootcamp Participant

Founded by Mark Cuban in 2019, the AI bootcamp initiative has hosted no-cost AI bootcamps for students across several U.S. cities, including Dallas, Chicago, Pittsburgh, Detroit, and Atlantic City to name a few. The Mark Cuban Foundation has impacted 900+ students to date and has a goal to increase that number year over year.

Students interested in applying to the Mark Cuban Foundation AI Bootcamp should do so before Friday, September 8th, 2023 at markcubanai.org/usaapr. To see our 2023 camp locations and to learn more about the Mark Cuban Foundation AI Bootcamps, please visit markcubanai.org/faq.

The Mark Cuban Foundation is a 501(c)(3) private non-profit led by Dallas Mavericks proprietor Mark Cuban. The AI Bootcamps Program at MCF seeks to inspire young people with emerging technology so that they can create more equitable futures for themselves and their communities. Over 4 consecutive Saturdays underserved 9th -12th grade students learn what AI is and isn't, where they already interact with AI in their own lives, the ethical implications of AI systems, and much more. This bootcamp is facilitated with support from Mark Cuban Foundation AI Bootcamp Program’s media partner, Notified, a globally trusted technology partner for investor relations, public relations and marketing professionals.

