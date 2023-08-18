Payment Gateway Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032

The Business Research Company’s “Payment Gateway Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the payment gateway market research. As per TBRC’s payment gateway market forecast, the payment gateway market size is predicted to reach a value of $60.00 billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 16.97% through the forecast period.

The rise in digital payments is expected to propel the growth of the payment gateway market going forward. North America is expected to hold the largest payment gateway market share. Major players in the payment gateway market include Aquatech International LLC, Veolia Water Technologies Inc, Creative Water Solutions, Sapphire Water Systems, Minerals Technologies Inc, M. W. Watermark, Culligan International, Water Professionals, Ecolab Inc., Solenis LLC, Cortec Corporation, Buckman Laboratories Inc., Evoqua Water Technologies.

Payment Gateway Market Segments
1) By Type: Hosted, Non-Hosted
2) By Enterprise Size: Large Enterprise, Small And Medium Enterprise
3) By End-User: Travel And Hospitality, Banking, Financial Services And Insurance (BFSI), Retail And E-Commerce, Media And Entertainment, Other End Users

A payment gateway is a technology infrastructure that enables the secure and seamless transfer of payment information between a customer, a merchant, and the financial institution involved in a transaction. It acts as a virtual intermediary, facilitating the authorization, processing, and settlement of online or electronic payment transactions.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Characteristics
3. Payment Gateway Market Trends And Strategies
4. Payment Gateway Market – Macro Economic Scenario
5. Payment Gateway Market Growth
……
27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles
28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market
29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
30. Appendix

The Business Research Company is a market research and intelligence company which excels in company, market and consumer research. It has over 300+ research professionals at its offices in India, the UK and the US as well a network of trained researchers globally. It has specialist consultants in a wide range of industries including manufacturing, healthcare, financial services and technology. Our management are former Directors of Thomson Reuters, GlobalData and Morgan Stanley and each have more than 20 years of varied business research experience. They have delivered hundreds of research projects to the senior management of some of the world’s largest organizations. Clients include a range of blue chip companies in the fields of manufacturing, technology and healthcare and others from across the world. Our Consultants have masters qualifications from top institutes and include MBAs, MSCs, CFAs and CAs. TBRC Consultants are qualified by the Market Research Society in research practices, techniques, and ethics.

The Business Research Company

