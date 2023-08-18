Payment Gateway Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032

Payment Gateway Global Market Report 2023 : Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company’s “Payment Gateway Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the payment gateway market research. As per TBRC’s payment gateway market forecast, the payment gateway market size is predicted to reach a value of $60.00 billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 16.97% through the forecast period.

The rise in digital payments is expected to propel the growth of the payment gateway market going forward. North America is expected to hold the largest payment gateway market share. Major players in the payment gateway market include Aquatech International LLC, Veolia Water Technologies Inc, Creative Water Solutions, Sapphire Water Systems, Minerals Technologies Inc, M. W. Watermark, Culligan International, Water Professionals, Ecolab Inc., Solenis LLC, Cortec Corporation, Buckman Laboratories Inc., Evoqua Water Technologies.

Payment Gateway Market Segments

1) By Type: Hosted, Non-Hosted

2) By Enterprise Size: Large Enterprise, Small And Medium Enterprise

3) By End-User: Travel And Hospitality, Banking, Financial Services And Insurance (BFSI), Retail And E-Commerce, Media And Entertainment, Other End Users

A payment gateway is a technology infrastructure that enables the secure and seamless transfer of payment information between a customer, a merchant, and the financial institution involved in a transaction. It acts as a virtual intermediary, facilitating the authorization, processing, and settlement of online or electronic payment transactions.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Payment Gateway Market Trends And Strategies

4. Payment Gateway Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Payment Gateway Market Growth

……

27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

