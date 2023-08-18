Unpacking The Costs: Hansen’s Moving and Storage Release Article On The Rising Trend Of Long-Distance Moves From California

Windsor, California – Hansen’s Moving and Storage, a Santa Rosa ca Long Distance Moving Company, is excited to announce it has released a new article on its website called ‘Unpacking the Costs’ that analyses the rising trend of long-distance moves from California.

This new article, written by the experienced moving and transport specialists at Hansen’s Moving and Storage, takes a look at the latest statistics and figures to formulate a number of reasons why there has been an increase in long-distance moves from California. This is intended to help provide those considering a long-distance move access to the latest costs and information before making the final choice on their method of moving and transport.

A spokesperson for Hansen’s Moving and Storage said, “A significant trend is emerging in the moving industry, particularly in California. An increasing number of residents are choosing to relocate from the Golden State, driven by factors such as high living costs, taxes, and the quest for new opportunities in other regions of the country. As Hansen’s Moving and Storage is regarded as the Best Long Distance Movers Santa Rosa, we wanted to share this information with those who are considering a long-distance move to help them choose the right moving team and mode of transport.”

A Significant Trend

Experts in Santa Rosa ca Long Distance Relocation Services, Hansen’s Moving, and Storage has been providing residents in California a selection of high-quality moving services, such as local, long-distance, and out-of-state, since 1989.

This industry experience has equipped the moving company’s team with specialized knowledge of the potential risks, benefits, and costs of long-distance moving, which has been detailed in Hansen’s Moving and Storage’s new article.

An extract of ‘Unpacking the Costs’ has been provided below:

When it comes to executing these long-distance moves, many individuals opt for the do-it-yourself approach, renting a moving truck to transport their belongings. However, the costs associated with this choice can be substantial. On average, a long-distance move using a rental truck can amount to approximately $2,780.

The size of the truck required is a significant determinant of the cost. As expected, larger trucks come with higher price tags. For instance, relocating a 1-room apartment, approximately 1,750 miles may cost around $1,940. However, for a 5-room home covering the same distance, the cost could escalate to about $3,140.

One of the most notable expenses for those considering a Santa Rosa ca interstate moving company or long-distance move is the drop-off fee for one-way journeys. This cost can significantly increase the overall moving budget, with an average of $2,280 depending on truck size and distance of the move.

Additional costs that often surprise movers include fuel (given that rental trucks are not known for their fuel efficiency), insurance (averaging over $100 for damage protection), moving supplies, taxes, and towing equipment. These expenses are often not included in the initial quote and can significantly inflate the final bill.

As a result, anyone planning a long-distance move, especially out of California, must consider all these costs. It’s not merely about packing up a truck and setting off; it’s about understanding all the expenses involved and planning accordingly. It’s always advisable to shop around, compare prices, and ensure the best deal for the specific moving situation.

