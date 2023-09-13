Submit Release
Nexford University Launches New .EDU Website

We're excited to announce the launch of our new website, and look forward to the imminent launch of a range of new offerings in business and technology fields”
— Fadl Al Tarzi (Founder & CEO of Nexford University)
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 13, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Nexford University, a next-generation online university based in Washington D.C., is excited to announce the launch of its new website at https://www.nexford.edu.

Previously operating under https://www.nexford.org, the university has made the decision to migrate to the new domain due to becoming DEAC accredited.

Key Features and Improvements
The new website boasts several key features and improvements, including:

- A shift to the .edu domain, which is specifically reserved for educational institutions, reinforcing Nexford University's commitment to providing high-quality
online education.

- Enhanced user experience and navigation, making it easier for prospective learners, current learners, alumni, and organization’s looking to partner with Nexford to find the relevant information they need.

- Updated content and resources, ensuring that visitors have access to the latest information about Nexford University's programs, courses, achievements, and learner/graduate testimonials..

About Nexford University
- Founded in 2018, Nexford University is designed for a global audience looking to build in-demand skills while earning recognized and accredited credentials. - It has reimagined what a modern university experience looks like, torn down the walls of the traditional campus and designed a modern learning experience 100% online.

- With learners from over 110 countries, Nexford University is dedicated to providing high-quality, affordable, and dynamic online education that prepares students for the global workplace.

- Nexford University is licensed by the Higher Education Learning Commission (HELC) in Washington, DC. It is accredited by the Distance Education Accrediting Commission (DEAC), ASICS and is recognized by the US Department of Education.

To learn more about Nexford University and its programs, visit the new website at https://www.nexford.edu.

Stephen Ramotowski
Nexford University
Why Study At Nexford University?

