Taazaa Named to the Inc. 5000 List of Fastest-Growing U.S. Companies for 2023
With a three-year revenue growth of 189 percent, Taazaa ranks among America’s Fastest-Growing Private CompaniesCLEVELAND, OHIO, USA, August 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Taazaa Inc., a leading custom software development company, is pleased to announce that it has ranked No. 2,815 on the 2023 Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in America. It is Taazaa’s first year on the list.
Taazaa joins the likes of Facebook, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other companies that made the Inc. 5000 list before anyone knew who they were. The list is data-driven and highlights the most successful independent, entrepreneurial businesses in the U.S.
Inc. 5000 honorees are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2019 to 2022. Companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2019, to qualify. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2022.
Each company on the list must meet minimum revenue requirements. The minimum revenue required for 2019 is $100,000; the minimum for 2022 is $2 million.
“I’m incredibly proud that Taazaa was chosen for the Inc. 5000 list,” said Yasir Drabu, Taazaa’s founder and CEO. “We create remarkable digital products that exceed expectations. We’re always trying to wow our clients and their customers, and our growth shows that we’ve succeeded. It’s an honor to have that success recognized by a prestigious publication like Inc.”
The Inc. 5000 class of 2023 represents companies that have driven rapid revenue growth while navigating inflationary pressure, the rising costs of capital, and seemingly intractable hiring challenges. Among this year’s top 500 companies, the average median three-year revenue growth rate ticked up to an astonishing 2,238 percent.
“Running a business has only gotten harder since the end of the pandemic,” says Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. “To make the Inc. 5000—with the fast growth that requires—is truly an accomplishment. Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that are building our future.”
ABOUT TAAZAA
Taazaa means “fresh.” We work with like-minded people and organizations looking for a fresh experience around creating and unleashing great software.
Since 2007, Taazaa has helped hundreds of mission-minded organizations stay relevant in a world of relentless change.
Leveraging custom software solutions and emerging technology, we follow design-based development practices that promote rapid delivery and a tailored fit to your business. We’re agile. We’re high-empathy and low-friction. And we make great software.
For more information about Taazaa, visit Taazaa.com.
