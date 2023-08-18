TDb Split Corp. Regular Monthly Dividend Declaration for Class A & Priority Equity Share

TORONTO, Aug. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TDb Split Corp. ("TDb Split") declares its regular monthly distribution of $0.05000 for each Class A share ($0.60 annualized) and $0.04375 for each Priority Equity share ($0.525 annually). Distributions are payable September 8, 2023 to shareholders on record as at August 31, 2023.

Since inception, Class A shareholders have received a total of $7.90 per share and Priority Equity shareholders have received a total of $8.43 per share inclusive of this distribution, for a combined total of $16.33.

TDb Split invests in common shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank, a leading Canadian Financial institution.

Distribution Details Class A Share (XTD) $0.05000 Priority Equity Share (XTD.PR.A) $0.04375 Record Date: August 31, 2023 Payable Date: September 8, 2023



