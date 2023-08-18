Dividend 15 Split Corp. Regular Monthly Distribution for Preferred Share

TORONTO, Aug. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dividend 15 Split Corp. declares its regular monthly distribution of $0.04583 for each Preferred share ($0.550 annually). Distributions are payable



There will not be a distribution paid to the Class A Shares for August 31, 2023 as per the Prospectus which states no regular monthly dividends will be paid on the Class A shares in any month as long as the net asset value per unit is equal to or less than $15.00.

Since inception Class A shareholders have received a total of $26.30 per share and Preferred shareholders have received a total of $10.31 per share inclusive of this distribution, for a combined total of $36.61.

Dividend 15 invests in a high quality portfolio of leading Canadian dividend-yielding stocks as follows: Bank of Montreal, Bank of Nova Scotia, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, Royal Bank of Canada, Toronto-Dominion Bank, National Bank of Canada, CI Financial Corp., BCE Inc., Manulife Financial, Enbridge, Sun Life Financial, TELUS Corporation, Thomson Reuters Corporation, TransAlta Corporation, TC Energy Corporation.

Investor Relations: 1-877-478-2372 Local: 416-304-4443 www.dividend15.com info@quadravest.com