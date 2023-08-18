AMD Showcases Leadership Cloud Performance with New Amazon EC2 Instances Powered by 4th Gen AMD EPYC Processors

—Amazon EC2 M7a instances offer up to 50 percent more compute performance than M6a instances and bring an even broader range of workloads to AWS—



—Amazon EC2 Hpc7a instances, powered by 4th Gen AMD EPYC processors, deliver up to 2.5x better performance compared to Amazon EC2 Hpc6a instances—

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Aug. 18, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) announced Amazon Web Services (AWS) has expanded its 4th Gen AMD EPYC™ processor-based offerings with the general availability of Amazon Elastic Compute Cloud (EC2) M7a and Amazon EC2 Hpc7a instances, which offer next-generation performance and efficiency for applications that benefit from high performance, high throughput and tightly coupled HPC workloads, respectively.

“For customers with increasingly complex and compute-intensive workloads, 4th Gen EPYC processor-powered Amazon EC2 instances deliver a differentiated offering for customers,” said David Brown, vice president of Amazon EC2 at AWS. “Combined with the power of the AWS Nitro System, both M7a and Hpc7a instances allow for fast and low-latency internode communications, advancing what our customers can achieve across our growing family of Amazon EC2 instances.”

“4th Gen EPYC processors have unmatched performance leadership; and our collaboration with AWS is delivering the full 4th Gen EPYC performance per core in new M7a and Hpc7a instances,” said Dan McNamara, senior vice president and general manager, Server Business Unit, AMD. “As a result, our customers can do more with less across a wide range of workloads, while simultaneously optimizing their businesses.”

AMD and AWS Expand EC2 for Greater Performance and New Applications

Amazon EC2 M7a instances, first previewed at this year’s AMD Data Center and AI Technology Premiere, cater to a wide range of workloads, providing customers with up to 50 percent more compute performance than Amazon EC2 M6a instances, while offering new processor capabilities, such as AVX3-512, VNNI, and BFloat16. In addition to high performance in general purpose workloads, the Amazon EC2 M7a instances are ideal for applications that benefit from high performance and high throughput such as financial applications, simulation modeling, gaming, mid-sized data stores and more.

Amazon EC2 Hpc7a instances are designed for tightly coupled high performance computing workloads and deliver 2.5x better performance compared to Amazon EC2 Hpc6a instances. These instances meet the demands of increasing workload complexity by offering AWS customers more compute, memory and network performance. Powered by 300 Gb/s EFA network bandwidth, the Hpc7a instances are ideally suited for compute-intensive, latency-sensitive workloads such as computational fluid dynamics, weather forecasting, molecular dynamics, and computational chemistry. Amazon EC2 Hpc7a instances also bring next-generation server technology like DDR5 memory, which provides 50 percent higher memory bandwidth compared to DDR4 memory to enable high-speed access to data in memory.

“To deliver high-level operational intelligence for weather-dependent industries, DTN deploys a suite of weather data and models that deliver sophisticated, high-resolution outputs and require continual processing of vast amounts of data from inputs across the globe,” said Lars Ewe, Chief Product and Technology Officer, DTN. “Our collaboration with AWS allows us to better serve our customers with the most up-to-date weather intelligence that feed those analytic engines. We are excited to see how the next generation of Amazon EC2 Hpc7a instances can potentially support our mission to provide customers with the insights they need at the moment they are needed.”

AMD began working with AWS in 2018 and now provides more than 100 EPYC processor-based instances for general purpose, compute optimized, memory optimized and high performance computing workloads. Customers such as DNT, Sprinklr, and TrueCar have all benefitted from significant cost and cloud utilization optimization with AMD based Amazon EC2 instances. With these new instances, AWS customers can continue to take advantage of the excellent performance, scalability, and efficiency offered by AMD EPYC processors.

