Altenew’s August 2023 Release Transforms Crafting Forever
Find the best paper crafting ensembles for a better, faster, and easier crafting experience here at Altenew!
As Altenew unveils its newest release for August, crafters everywhere are thrilled at the prospect of an easier and faster crafting experience.
This summery collection will surely have a special place on your paper crafting projects. ”NEW YORK, USA, August 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Altenew, the pioneering name in premium art supplies, announced its latest release - the captivating August 2023 ensembles, an array of enticing creative bundles. Designed to elevate the crafting process, Altenew's new offerings bring unmatched convenience and innovation to crafters of all skill levels.
— Jen Rzasa, Altenew Vice President of Product Development
The highlight of this release is the "Flowing Art Ensemble," an all-in-one solution for artists seeking to unleash their creativity while maintaining an eco-friendly approach. This ensemble boasts an impressive range of unique features, including builder stamps and stencils, zero-waste dies, minimalist-style designs, and one-go stamps and dies for seamless and swift projects.
"You are invited to immerse yourself in a world of tropical bliss and enchantment! This release features designs that will transport you to idyllic destinations where serene beaches meet lush rainforests and vibrant flowers bloom in abundance. This summery collection will surely have a special place on your paper crafting projects. We can't wait to see what you create!" Altenew Vice President of Product Development Jen Rzasa shared.
If you're new to the concept of ensembles, Altenew provides a comprehensive guide titled "All You Need to Know About Ensembles," enabling crafters to explore the full potential of these versatile bundles.
But the excitement doesn't stop there. Altenew continued to impress with additional releases, including its Marvelous Monthly Series. This month's collection is another evidence of Altenew's commitment to artistic excellence and innovation, featuring an exquisite array of stamp and die sets, stencils, and embossing folders that will elevate crafters' experience.
This month, crafters discovered the enchanting allure of tropical flora with the Build-A-Garden: Bougainvillea. This meticulously crafted set showcases a lifelike depiction of a bougainvillea branch, resplendent with its brilliant blooms and delicate foliage. The intricate details capture the very essence of this popular tropical plant, surprising crafters with its vibrant colors and distinctive textures.
On the other hand, this month's Craft-A-Flower: Bellflower pays homage to the bell-shaped campanula flowers, encapsulating the beauty of these blooms. This set includes two exquisite bellflowers, complemented by their accompanying leaves, stem, and sentiment. With its graceful design and stunning appeal, this die set empowered crafters to infuse their projects with the charm and wonder of these enchanting flowers.
Not missing a beat, crafters also enjoyed the allure of Art Deco design with the Mini Delight: Deco Elements. This adorable yet versatile 3x4 stamp set offers six ornamental elements that effortlessly transform into captivating backgrounds or focal points. Complete with five sentiments, this set allowed crafters to infuse their creations with the timeless elegance of Art Deco aesthetics, resulting in projects that exude sophistication and style.
Another one of this company's most awaited paper crafting subscription bundles, the Craft Your Life Project Kit, didn't disappoint this month. The Craft Your Life Project Kit: Tropical Vibes contains a 6x8 builder stamp set, accompanied by a simple coloring stencil set, die set, and 3D embossing folder, which transports crafters to a lush tropical haven. With its meticulously designed parrot, toucan, hibiscus, plumerias, leaves, and branches, which crafters can stamp and assemble, this set provides all the elements needed to craft stunning tropical scenes for summer-themed projects.
Another crafter-favorite, the Spark Joy: Blushing Tulip Hot Foil Plate, showcases a mesmerizing tulip motif, exuding grace, and charm in every detail. Its delicate lines and versatile composition invite crafters to infuse their projects with a touch of nature's glimmering beauty with the option of using the add-on coordinating die to give dimension.
Last but not least on the captivating lineup of craft subscription kits this month is the Dynamic Duo: Leaf Wreath. Unveiling intricate vein details on the leaves, this stencil and stamp set adds a new layer of realism and depth to DIY projects. Crafters were surely elated to supplement their cards, invitations, and layouts using this versatile botanical-themed set.
The August release is more than just an assemblage of materials; it is an invitation to explore, create, and embrace the boundless potential of each and every crafter. With each stroke of an ink-blending brush, each impression of a stamp, and each cut of a die, Altenew empowers artists to embark on a journey of self-discovery, imagination, and sheer creativity.
Established in April 2014, Altenew strives to bring elegant, natural, and versatile designs to paper crafting products. Altenew knows that the personal, delicate touches of a handmade card or scrapbook page can bring joy to the most important people in your life, and it is proud to create products that help inspire creative projects and one-of-a-kind handmade creations.
Nabil Rab
Altenew
+1 315-967-2003
email us here