Network Forensics Market 2023-2030 Industry Overview, Key Players Analysis, Comprehensive Research Report

Global Network Forensics Market report focuses on regional development status, which includes the market size, share, and volume.

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, August 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- 𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐍𝐞𝐭𝐰𝐨𝐫𝐤 𝐅𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐜𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐎𝐮𝐭𝐥𝐨𝐨𝐤 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐮𝐬 𝐅𝐫𝐨𝐦 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟑-𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟎

Global "Network Forensics Market" 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭, 𝐇𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐲 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐅𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟑-𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟎, Breakdown Data by Manufacturers, Key Regions, Types, and Application" offers an in-depth share analysis of the Network Forensics market, offering insights from various perspectives to support strategic decision-making. Given the dynamic nature of the market, the report investigates competition, supply and demand trends, and the key factors influencing changing demands across multiple markets.|𝟏𝟎𝟒 pages |𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐧𝐞𝐭 & 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐦𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 Category Report|with𝐑𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐮𝐞 𝐛𝐲 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞 (On-premises, Cloud-Based),𝐅𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐢𝐳𝐞 𝐛𝐲 𝐀𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 (Large Enterprises, Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs)).

This Research report is expected to witness a significant expansion in the market for Network Forensics. Several factors contribute to this growth, including an increase in personal expenditure, growing urbanization globally, and the widespread adoption of advanced technologies. The analysis of the market also considers the potential influence of government regulations and market dynamics on the industry.

The report provides in-depth analysis and insights regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends, and drivers in the global Network Forensics Market. This market finds also presents statistics on the revenue boom of numerous regional and country-level markets, as well as the opposition panorama and unique organization analyses for the projected period. The Network Forensics Market Report covers potential improvement drivers as properly as the modern-day division of market share, and penetration of a number of types, technologies, applications, and areas through 2030.

𝐋𝐢𝐬𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐓𝐎𝐏 𝐌𝐚𝐧𝐮𝐟𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐞𝐬 in Network Forensics Market are: -

- IBM

- FireEye

- RSA Security

- Netscout Systems

- Cisco Systems

- Symantec (Broadcom)

- Viavi Solutions

- LogRhythm

- Niksun

- Fortinet, Inc.

- Proofpoint Inc

𝐍𝐞𝐭𝐰𝐨𝐫𝐤 𝐅𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐜𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐎𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐞𝐰:

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐍𝐞𝐭𝐰𝐨𝐫𝐤 𝐅𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐜𝐬 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐬𝐢𝐳𝐞 𝐢𝐬 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐣𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐜𝐡 𝐔𝐒𝐃 𝟔𝟕𝟎𝟖.𝟑𝟎 𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐛𝐲 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟖, 𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐦 𝐔𝐒𝐃 𝟐𝟒𝟗𝟐.𝟗𝟏 𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐢𝐧 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟏, 𝐚𝐭 𝐚 𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑 𝐨𝐟 𝟏𝟓.𝟎𝟓% 𝐝𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟐-𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟖.

According to our latest study, the global Network Forensics market size was valued at USD 2565.1 million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD 6579 million by 2029 with a CAGR of 14.4% during review period. The influence of COVID-19 and the Russia-Ukraine War were considered while estimating market sizes.

Global key network forensics players include IBM, FireEye and Netscout Systems etc. The top 3 companies hold a share about 31%. North America is the largest market with a share about 67%, followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific.

In terms of product, on-premises deployment product is the largest segment with a share about 73%. And in terms of applications, the largest application is large enterprise with a share about 70%.

𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐛𝐲 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞:

- On-premises

- Cloud-Based

𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐛𝐲 𝐀𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧:

- Large Enterprises

- Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs)

The Global Network Forensics Market Trends, development and marketing channels are analysed. Finally, the feasibility of new investment projects is assessed and overall research conclusions are offered.The global Network Forensics Market Growth is anticipated to rise at a considerable rate during the forecast period, between 2021 and 2030. In 2021, the market was growing at a steady rate and with the rising adoption of strategies by key players, the market is expected to rise over the projected horizon.

𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬 𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐝:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa

South America

𝐒𝐨𝐦𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐐𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬 𝐀𝐧𝐬𝐰𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭:

-What is the regional and country-level market size of the Network Forensics market

-What factors are driving, restraining, offering opportunities, and posing challenges to the Network Forensics market, and how will they impact the market

-What are the sales value, production value, consumption value, import and export figures for Network Forensics in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa

-Who are the major global manufacturers in the Network Forensics industry, and what is their current operational situation in terms of capacity, production, sales, price, cost, gross, and revenue

-What opportunities and threats are faced by vendors in the global Network Forensics industry

-Which application/end-user or product types are expected to have incremental growth prospects, and what is the market share of each type and application

𝐃𝐞𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐥𝐞𝐝 𝐓𝐎𝐂 𝐨𝐟 𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐅𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟎

1 Market Overview

2 Manufacturers Profiles

3 Competitive Environment: Network Forensics by Manufacturer

4 Consumption Analysis by Region

5 Market Segment by Type

6 Market Segment by Application

7 North America

8 Europe

9 Asia-Pacific

10 South America

Continued

