Global Drywall Tools Market Size, Share, Price, Trends, Growth, Analysis, Outlook, Report And Forecast 2023-2028

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, August 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report by Expert Market Research (EMR), the Global Drywall Tools Market Size is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.70% between 2023 and 2028. Aided by the rise in construction activities and the need for specialised tools for drywalls, the market is expected to grow significantly by 2028.

Drywall tools, including taping knives, hawks, trowels, sanders, among others, are indispensable in the construction and interior design industry. They are typically used in the installation and finishing of drywall, a building material that has replaced traditional plaster in creating walls and ceilings. Besides aiding in the construction process, these tools contribute to achieving a flawless finish and a more polished look, which is critical to modern design aesthetics.

The escalating consumer preference for sophisticated and contemporary interior designs is driving the global drywall tools market growth. With the growing appreciation for smooth, uniform walls and ceilings devoid of any cracks or crevices, there has been a significant shift towards drywall construction, leading to a surge in demand for drywall tools. Moreover, the rising trend of home renovations and DIY projects has further contributed to the increasing popularity of these tools.

The expanding applications of drywall tools in various construction activities play a significant role in boosting the drywall tools market development. In commercial construction projects, drywall tools are used extensively to ensure high-quality finishes that meet stringent standards. In residential buildings, these tools are necessary for both new constructions and renovation tasks, such as creating partitions, ceilings, or adding insulation.

Further, technological advancements have led to the development of innovative drywall tools that are ergonomic, efficient, and easy to use. These new generation tools, designed with the end-user in mind, are driving the growth of the market. The widespread availability of these tools through e-commerce platforms, which offer a broad range of products at competitive prices, also facilitates the drywall tools market expansion.

Moreover, the demand for eco-friendly construction materials and practices has led to an increased focus on drywall as a sustainable alternative to traditional plaster. As a result, drywall tools, necessary for the proper installation and finishing of drywall, have experienced a surge in demand. This trend is reinforced by the growing environmental consciousness and the rising popularity of green buildings, thereby supporting the drywall tools market expansion.

Drywall Tools Market Segmentation

The market can be divided based on type, distribution channel, and region.

Market Breakup by Type

Cutting Tools
Repair Tools
Sanding Tools
Texture Tools
Others

Market Breakup by Distribution Channel

Offline
Online

Market Breakup by Region

North America
Europe
Asia Pacific
Latin America
Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape

The EMR report looks into the market shares, plant turnarounds, capacities, investments, and acquisitions and mergers, among other major developments, of the global drywall tools companies. Some of the major key players explored in the report by Expert Market Research are as follows:

Robert Bosch GmbH
Stanley Black & Decker, Inc.
Marshalltown Company
Makita Corporation
Milwaukee Electric Tool Corporation
Level5 Tools, LLC
The 3M Company
Hyde Tools, Inc.
Bon Tool Co.
Spear & Jackson
Others

