Bowling Market Size 2023 Global Sales Revenue, Emerging Technologies, Key Players Analysis, Status, Strategies 2030

Global Bowling Market report focuses on regional development status, which includes the market size, share, and volume.

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, August 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- 𝑮𝒍𝒐𝒃𝒂𝒍 𝑩𝒐𝒘𝒍𝒊𝒏𝒈 𝑴𝒂𝒓𝒌𝒆𝒕 𝑮𝒓𝒐𝒘𝒕𝒉 𝒘𝒊𝒕𝒉 𝑺𝒊𝒛𝒆 𝒂𝒏𝒅 𝑺𝒉𝒂𝒓𝒆 2023-2030

Global "Bowling Market" 𝐒𝐜𝐨𝐩𝐞 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐎𝐮𝐭𝐥𝐨𝐨𝐤 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟑 is the implementation of new technologies and innovative solutions that will drive the market's revenue generation and increase its market share by 2030 with|𝟏𝟎𝟕 pages |𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐬𝐮𝐦𝐞𝐫 𝐆𝐨𝐨𝐝𝐬 Category Report|with 𝐑𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐮𝐞 𝐛𝐲 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞 (Bowling Balls, Bowling Pins, Bowling Accessories, Market segment by Distribution Channel, Sporting Goods Retailers, Department Stores, Online, Major players covered, Brunswick Bowling, Ebonite International, Murrey International, QubicaAMF, US Bowling, Storm Bowling, Champion Sports, KR Strikeforce, MOTIV Bowling, E. Parrella Company),𝐅𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐢𝐳𝐞 𝐛𝐲 𝐀𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 (Sporting Goods Retailers, Department Stores, Online). This report provides a detailed analysis of the Bowling Market, highlighting its current state, key industry players, emerging trends, and future growth prospects.

𝐋𝐢𝐬𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐓𝐎𝐏 𝐌𝐚𝐧𝐮𝐟𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐞𝐬 in Bowling Market are: -

- Brunswick Bowling

- Ebonite International

- Murrey International

- QubicaAMF

- US Bowling

- Storm Bowling

- Champion Sports

- KR Strikeforce

- MOTIV Bowling

- E. Parrella Company

This Research report is expected to witness a significant expansion in the market for Bowling. Several factors contribute to this growth, including an increase in personal expenditure, growing urbanization globally, and the widespread adoption of advanced technologies. The analysis of the market also considers the potential influence of government regulations and market dynamics on the industry.

Bowling Market 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐎𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐞𝐰:

Bowling is a target sport and recreational activity in which a player rolls or throws a bowling ball toward pins or another target.

𝘼𝙘𝙘𝙤𝙧𝙙𝙞𝙣𝙜 𝙩𝙤 𝙤𝙪𝙧 𝙡𝙖𝙩𝙚𝙨𝙩 𝙨𝙩𝙪𝙙𝙮, 𝙩𝙝𝙚 𝙜𝙡𝙤𝙗𝙖𝙡 𝘽𝙤𝙬𝙡𝙞𝙣𝙜 𝙢𝙖𝙧𝙠𝙚𝙩 𝙨𝙞𝙯𝙚 𝙬𝙖𝙨 𝙫𝙖𝙡𝙪𝙚𝙙 𝙖𝙩 𝙐𝙎𝘿 1024.8 𝙢𝙞𝙡𝙡𝙞𝙤𝙣 𝙞𝙣 2022 𝙖𝙣𝙙 𝙞𝙨 𝙛𝙤𝙧𝙚𝙘𝙖𝙨𝙩 𝙩𝙤 𝙖 𝙧𝙚𝙖𝙙𝙟𝙪𝙨𝙩𝙚𝙙 𝙨𝙞𝙯𝙚 𝙤𝙛 𝙐𝙎𝘿 1376.7 𝙢𝙞𝙡𝙡𝙞𝙤𝙣 𝙗𝙮 2029 𝙬𝙞𝙩𝙝 𝙖 𝘾𝘼𝙂𝙍 𝙤𝙛 4.3% 𝙙𝙪𝙧𝙞𝙣𝙜 𝙩𝙝𝙚 𝙧𝙚𝙫𝙞𝙚𝙬 𝙥𝙚𝙧𝙞𝙤𝙙. 𝙏𝙝𝙚 𝙞𝙣𝙛𝙡𝙪𝙚𝙣𝙘𝙚 𝙤𝙛 𝘾𝙊𝙑𝙄𝘿-19 𝙖𝙣𝙙 𝙩𝙝𝙚 𝙍𝙪𝙨𝙨𝙞𝙖-𝙐𝙠𝙧𝙖𝙞𝙣𝙚 𝙒𝙖𝙧 𝙬𝙚𝙧𝙚 𝙘𝙤𝙣𝙨𝙞𝙙𝙚𝙧𝙚𝙙 𝙬𝙝𝙞𝙡𝙚 𝙚𝙨𝙩𝙞𝙢𝙖𝙩𝙞𝙣𝙜 𝙢𝙖𝙧𝙠𝙚𝙩 𝙨𝙞𝙯𝙚𝙨.

Global bowling main manufacturers include Brunswick Bowling, Ebonite International, Murrey International, QubicaAMF, US Bowling, Storm Bowling, Champion Sports, KR Strikeforce, MOTIV Bowling, E. Parrella Company, etc., totally accounting for about 55% of the market. North America is the largest market, with a share over 43%. As for the types of products, it can be divided into bowling balls, bowling pins and bowling accessories. The most common product is bowling balls, with a share over 44%. In terms of applications, it is widely used in sporting goods retailers, department stores and online retail. The most common application is sporting goods retailers, with a share about 46%.

𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐛𝐲 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞, 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭 𝐜𝐚𝐧 𝐛𝐞 𝐬𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐭 𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐨

- Bowling Balls

- Bowling Pins

- Bowling Accessories

𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐛𝐲 𝐀𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧, 𝐬𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐭 𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐨

- Sporting Goods Retailers

- Department Stores

- Online

𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬 𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐜𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐝:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa

South America

𝐃𝐞𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐥𝐞𝐝 𝐓𝐎𝐂 𝐨𝐟 𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐅𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟎

1 Market Overview

2 Manufacturers Profiles

3 Competitive Environment: Bowling by Manufacturer

4 Consumption Analysis by Region

5 Market Segment by Type

6 Market Segment by Application

7 North America

8 Europe

9 Asia-Pacific

10 South America

Continued

