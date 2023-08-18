Non Hodgkin Lymphoma (NHL) Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032

Non Hodgkin Lymphoma (NHL) Global Market Report 2023

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Non Hodgkin Lymphoma (NHL) Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the non hodgkin lymphoma (NHL) market. As per TBRC’s non hodgkin lymphoma (NHL) market forecast, the non hodgkin lymphoma (NHL) market size is predicted to reach a value of $12.97 billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 8.6% through the forecast period.

The high prevalence of non-Hodgkin lymphoma is expected to propel the growth of the non-Hodgkin lymphoma market demand going forward. North America is expected to hold the largest non hodgkin lymphoma (NHL) market share. Major non hodgkin lymphoma (NHL) market leaders include Bayer AG, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., Merck & Co., Eli Lilly and Co., Novartis AG, GlaxoSmithKline PLC, AbbVie Inc., AstraZeneca PLC, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Bristol Myers Squibb Co., Pfizer Inc., Celgene Corporation.

Non Hodgkin Lymphoma (NHL) Market Segments

1) By Type: B-Cell Lymphoma, T-Cell Lymphoma

2) By Treatment: Surgery, Stem Cell Transplant, Chemotherapy, Immunotherapy, Targeted Therapy, Radiation Therapy

3) By Route of Administration: Oral, Parenteral, Other Routes of Administration

4) By Distribution Channel: Hospital Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy, Online Pharmacy, Other Distribution Channels

5) By End-Users: Hospitals, Homecare, Specialty Centers, Other End Users

Non-Hodgkin lymphoma is a cancer of the lymphatic system characterized by the abnormal growth of white blood cells. It is a form of cancer that develops in the immune system component of the body's lymphatic system, which is responsible for battling infection.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Market Trends And Strategies

4. Non Hodgkin Lymphoma (NHL) Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Non Hodgkin Lymphoma (NHL) Market Growth

……

27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

