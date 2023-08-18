Global Commercial Aircraft Gas Turbine Engine Market Is Projected To Grow At A 16% Rate Through The Forecast Period

Commercial Aircraft Gas Turbine Engine Global Market Report 2023

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Commercial Aircraft Gas Turbine Engine Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the commercial aircraft gas turbine engine market. As per TBRC’s commercial aircraft gas turbine engine market forecast, the commercial aircraft gas turbine engine market size is predicted to reach a value of $90.28 billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 16.5% through the forecast period.

The increasing demand for a new generation of fuel-efficient airplanes is expected to propel the growth of the commercial aircraft gas turbine engine market in the coming future. Asia-Pacific is expected to hold the largest commercial aircraft gas turbine engine market share. Major commercial aircraft gas turbine engine market leaders include GE Aviation, GKN Aerospace, Honeywell International Inc., MTU Aero Engines AG, Raytheon Technologies Corporation., Rolls Royce Plc, International Aero Engines, Engine Alliance, CFM International., PowerJet, Pratt and Whitney, Safran S.A., Williams International Co. LLC, EuroJet Turbo.

Commercial Aircraft Gas Turbine Engine Market Segments

1) By Type: Narrow-Body, Wide-Body, Regional Jet

2) By Propulsion: Electric Based Commercial Aircraft, Special Fuel Based Commercial Aircraft

3) By Technology: Turbofan, Turbojet, Turboprop, Other Technology

4) By Aircraft Type: Light Commercial Aircraft, Heavy Commercial Aircraft, Passenger Based Aircraft, Cargo Based Multi-Model Aircraft

5) By Application: Commercial, Military

The commercial aircraft gas turbine engine is a type of engine with internal combustion that runs aircraft. The engine absorbs reactive energy from fuel and transforms it into mechanical force by using the working fluid's gaseous energy (air) to power the engine and propeller, which in turn moves the airplane.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Market Trends And Strategies

4. Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Commercial Aircraft Gas Turbine Engine Market Growth

……

27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

