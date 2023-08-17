Inside South East Asia’s Criminal Empire

Myanmar’s Shan State and northern Laos’s Bokeo province have become a contiguous zone of vibrant criminality, much of it beyond the reach of state authorities. The Mekong river, which bisects the zone, is also an axis of geopolitical competition, complicating efforts to combat organised crime.

In this video, Richard Horsey, Crisis Group's Senior Adviser for Myanmar, discusses what Crisis Group observed in South East Asia's Golden Triangle and what should be done to tackle this issue going forward.