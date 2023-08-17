Shares volatile on higher liquidity

VIETNAM, August 17 - HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam's stock market was experiencing a notably volatile phase on Thursday with continuous fluctuations in the indexes.

On the Hồ Chí Minh Stock Exchange (HoSE), the VN-Index concluded on a bearish note, losing nearly 0.79 per cent to close at 1,233.48 points.

Market breadth was negative with 150 gainers and 320 losers.

Liquidity increased with more than one billion shares worth VNĐ25.6 trillion (US$18 million) being traded, up 18 per cent in volume and 22 per cent in value over Wednesday’s levels.

Similarly, the VN30 Index which tracks the top 30 shares by market cap and liquidity saw a decline of 0.73 per cent, closing at 1,247.82 points.

In the VN-30 basket, 10 stock roses and 19 stocks experienced a drop.

Among the major industry groups, retail, particularly in technology goods, holds significant prominence. Several gainers in this sector, such as Mobile World Investment Group (MWG), FPT Corporation (FPT), stood out with growth of 0.2 per cent and 1.1 per cent, respectively.

In addition, the electricity and food & beverage industries also displayed a relatively balanced correlation between increases and decreases. However, the real estate, construction, iron and steel, securities, oil and gas, and banking sectors were all in the red, indicating significant declines.

Banking group performed poorly with many losers such as Military Bank (MBB), Asia Commercial Bank (ACB), Bank for Investment and Development of Vietnam (BID), VPBank (VPB), Sacombank (STB), Tiên Phong Bank (TPB), Techcombank (TCB).

Petroleum stocks also suffered with losers such as Việt Nam National Petroleum Group (PLX), PVPower (POW), PetroVietnam Gas JSC (GAS), PetroVietnam Drilling & Well Services Corporation (PVD), PV OIL (OIL), Bình Sơn Refinery (BSR) and PetroVietnam Technical Services Corporation (PVS).

On the Hà Nội Stock Exchange, the HNX-Index was down 1.03 per cent to end at 249.97 points.

More than 137 million shares worth VNĐ2.4 trillion were exchanged here. — VNS