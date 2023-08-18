Organic Pigments Market worth $6.7 billion by 2026 Globally, at a CAGR of 4.0%, says MarketsandMarkets™

Chicago, Aug. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Organic Pigments Market size was USD 5.5 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 6.7 billion by 2026, projecting a CAGR of 4.0% between 2021 and 2026., as per the recent study by MarketsandMarkets™. organic pigments are increasingly used for printing inks, paints & coatings, plastics and other applications. The increasing demand from automobile industry for sharper and brighter colors drives the demand for organic pigments. However, the outbreak of COVID-19 has created ripples across various application industries leading to reduced demand for organic pigments, but the market is seeing an upward curve and is expected to reach the pre-covid levels but the end of 2021.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=1076

Browse in-depth TOC on "Organic Pigments Market”.

244 - Market Data Tables

53 - Figures

205 - Pages

List of Key Players in Organic Pigments Market:

BASF (Germany) Clariant (Switzerland) SI Group Inc. (U.S) DIC Corporation (Japan) Heubach GmbH (Germany) Sudarshan Chemical Industries Ltd. (India) Ferro Corporation (US) Trust Chem Co. Ltd (China) Dainichiseika Color & Chemicals Mfg. Co. Ltd. (Japan) DCL Corporation (Canada), Toyocolor Co. Ltd. (Japan)

Key Findings of the Study:

Synthetic based organic pigments comprises a major share of the organic pigments market in terms of value. The Azo Organic pigments accounts for the largest market share in the global organic pigments market during the forecasted period in terms of value and volume The printing ink application accounted for the largest market share in the global organic pigments market during the forecast period in terms of value and volume.

Get Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=1076

The paints & coatings application is the fastest-growing one. This is attributable to the increasing interest of automobile companies towards paints & coatings based on organic pigments. The organic pigments offer increased lightfastness, temperature stability, and exceptional color texture & vividness. Due to these properties organic pigments are now used in automobile industry for coating and plastics. Last year nearly 55.8 million vehicles were sold, this gives a hint to the vast potential market of organic pigments in the automobile industry.

Organic pigments are used in various coating applications owing to their high-performance characteristics, which impart qualities, such as good weather-fastness, good lightfastness, low migration, and solvent & bleeding fastness, to the end-products. Paints & coatings is expected to be the fastest-growing application of organic pigments during the forecast period. Organic pigments are widely used in decorative coatings, marine coatings, automotive coatings, and industrial coatings sectors. The automotive coatings sector is the largest consumer, followed by industrial and decorative coatings. The use of organic pigments in decorative coatings is estimated to increase in the near future owing to the growth in the construction industry.

Get Customization on this Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=1076

The global organic pigments manufacturers have a good presence in APAC. These companies are investing and expanding their organic pigment production facilities in the region to cater to the increasing demand for organic pigments from customers. The demand for organic pigments is increasing, especially in the APAC market, because of the growing packaging industry. Globalization and economic growth in various sectors, such as food & beverage packaging, cosmetics packaging, and labeling, have driven the packaging printing market, thereby driving the organic pigments market.

Due to the COVID-19 crisis, several small players in the organic pigments market have terminated their business. The companies such as BASF and Clariant have also divested their pigments business globally. The market is moving towards oligopolistic state with very small number of players dominating the market with some barrier to entry/exit.

Browse Adjacent Markets Chemicals Market Research Reports & Consulting.

Related Reports:

About MarketsandMarkets™ MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients. The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing. Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry. To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook. Contact: Mr. Aashish Mehra MarketsandMarkets™ INC. 630 Dundee Road Suite 430 Northbrook, IL 60062 USA: +1-888-600-6441 Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com