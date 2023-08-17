Field Services Specialists and LND Technical Services Join NETA as Newest NETA Accredited Companies

PORTAGE, Mich., Aug. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NETA – the InterNational Electrical Testing Association – is pleased to announce that Field Service Specialists, LLC and LND Technical Services are the newest NETA Accredited Companies.



NETA Members and the NETA network of partner companies are pleased to extend a warm welcome to Field Services Specialists and LND Technical services.

Field Service Specialists LLC, Houston, TX, NETA Accredited Representative: Oscar Tamez, Sales Account Manager & Senior Field Services Technician Level III

LND Technical Services, Houston, TX, NETA Accredited Representative: Kevin Halma, Director of Operations for LND Technical Services

“We are pleased to recognize these two exceptional organizations as NETA Accredited Companies. This respected achievement is held in high regard throughout the power distribution industry,” says Ken Bassett, Chair, NETA Membership Committee. “NETA Accredited Companies are a sought-after resource in the electrical testing industry. Recognized for their professional services, commitment to safety, and qualifications of their certified field-service technicians.”

Field Service Specialists (FSS) strives to provide cost-effective electrical engineering and electrical field services for their clients in the oil and gas, nuclear, and solar industries. A small family-oriented company with a stellar safety record, FSS excels in engineering solutions and field testing of transmission and distribution systems, medium- and high-voltage substation electrical equipment, underground distribution systems, dynamics and stability modeling of power tools, lightning protection, grounding grids, and relay protection schemes. All this while adhering to stringent industry standards and codes, including Institute of Electrical & Electronic Engineers (IEEE), National Electric Safety Code (NESC), InterNational Electrical Testing Association (NETA), and Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA).

Oscar Tamez, Sales Account Manager & Senior Field Services Technician Level III, for Field Service Specialists says “Field Service Specialists has been looking forward to becoming a NETA Accredited Company since its founding. We are a small family-owned business with a strong drive to serve the industry. Becoming a NETA member helps us to better serve our customers, offer our technicians the best training, and deliver the highest quality of service. Our company slogan says it all, “Attitude is everything. We believe with the right attitude we can accomplish anything: safety, testing, and technical solutions.”

LND Technical Services is a Minority & Women Owned Technical Services firm specializing in Engineering Services, Testing, Commission, and Maintenance for Low, Medium, and High Voltage Electrical Equipment of all manufacturers and vintages across a wide range of industry segments. The company performs full acceptance testing and commissioning for power protection and control, and SCADA systems. Additional service expertise includes on-call emergency support with technicians located across the United States. Safety is their top priority and ingrained in everything they do. Safety plays a key role in their success, and they will not do a job until they can find a way to do it safely.

Kevin Halma, Director of Operations for LND Technical Services, says “becoming a NETA accredited company means that we must maintain the highest of standards in electrical testing.

Our goal as a NETA Member is to continue to innovate and find solutions for our quickly evolving power grid as more renewable energy is added to the grid. We strive to be at the forefront of new technology and testing methods. We look forward to the implementation of IEC 61850 in the U.S. Market.”

NETA Accredited Companies are third-party, independent electrical testing and engineering service businesses providing full-service testing, analysis, and maintenance of electrical power systems. NETA maintains a two-fold accreditation process that accredits the company and certifies its individual field-service technicians. The accreditation standards assure consumers of both the qualifications of the company as well as the credentials of their individual certified field-service technicians. NETA Accredited Companies are a critical part of an independent, third-party electrical testing association dedicated to setting world standards in electrical maintenance and acceptance testing.

ABOUT NETA

NETA, the InterNational Electrical Testing Association, is an ANSI Accredited Standards Developing Organization that creates and maintains standards for electrical maintenance and acceptance testing for electrical power equipment and systems, as well as a standard that addresses the certification of electrical testing technicians. NETA is an association of leading electrical testing companies comprised of visionaries committed to advancing the industry standards for power system installation and maintenance to ensure the highest level of reliability and safety.

CONTACT:

JILL HOWELL. Director of Sales and Marketing

NETA – The InterNational Electrical Testing Association

jhowell@netaworld.org

3050 Old Centre Rd., Portage, MI 49023 | NETAWorld.org