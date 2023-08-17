Green Home Systems Partners with Panasonic to Offer Innovative EVERVOLT Home Battery System

Green Home Systems joins forces with Panasonic to provide homeowners with the cutting-edge EVERVOLT Home Battery System, a versatile energy storage solution.

The EVERVOLT Home Battery System empowers homeowners with an enhanced energy management solution that seamlessly integrates with both new and existing solar systems”
— Barry Durand, GHS Commercial Manager

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, August 17, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Green Home Systems (GHS), a leading provider of sustainable energy solutions, is excited to announce its strategic partnership with Panasonic Corporation of North America to offer homeowners the next generation of energy storage solutions – the EVERVOLT® Home Battery System. This advanced modular residential storage system boasts both DC and AC coupling, making it a versatile and adaptable option for both new and existing solar installations.

The EVERVOLT Home Battery System integrates a hybrid inverter, lithium-ion battery, and the innovative EVERVOLT SmartBox – an all-in-one home energy management device. With a sleek and compact design, this system can be effortlessly installed indoors or outdoors, and can be conveniently mounted to the floor or wall.
The state-of-the-art EVERVOLT Home Battery System packs an impressive 18kWh lithium-ion battery capacity, enabling homeowners to store excess solar power for power outages and peak demand periods. Up to four EVERVOLT Home Batteries can be stacked onto a single EVERVOLT SmartBox, delivering up to 30kW of power and an impressive 72kWh of usable energy – ensuring ample power supply to meet even the most substantial energy demands.

Barry Durand, GHS Commercial Manager, expressed enthusiasm for the partnership, stating, "With the growing emphasis on clean energy solutions, the EVERVOLT Home Battery System empowers homeowners with an enhanced energy management solution that seamlessly integrates with both new and existing solar systems."

The EVERVOLT Home Battery System boasts additional features, including support for up to 15.2 kW of solar modules connected to three maximum power point trackers, multiple operating modes, Wi-Fi monitoring with a user-friendly app, and complete UL9540A unit level thermal runaway certification for enhanced safety.

A key highlight of the EVERVOLT Home Battery System is the EVERVOLT SmartBox, an all-in-one home energy management device that connects homeowners to their battery, home loads, grid, and solar system. Seamlessly switching to battery backup during power outages or grid failures, the SmartBox allows homeowners to control up to six loads, optimizing and extending backup power use for critical needs.

The EVERVOLT App, set to be available for download later this summer for both Apple and Android devices, enables homeowners to effortlessly monitor energy storage and expenditures. It provides real-time insights into battery levels, energy consumption data, and troubleshooting instructions. With the launch of the upgraded EVERVOLT Home Battery System and EVERVOLT SmartBox scheduled for Fall 2023, Green Home Systems continues to empower homeowners with advanced, reliable, and eco-friendly energy solutions.

Green Home Systems has been hand-picked to join an exclusive group of solar panel companies across the nation as Elite Certified Residential Solar Installers by Panasonic Solar. This prestigious recognition follows our consistent track record of outstanding customer service and successful collaborations with Panasonic. The Elite category is a recent addition to the esteemed Panasonic Solar Installer Program, which was first launched in 2016.

ABOUT GREEN HOME SYSTEMS
Green Home Systems is one of the nation's top providers of clean energy solutions, extending its influence across 21 states. Recognized as an Elite Panasonic Installer, the company seamlessly fuses cutting-edge technology with sustainable living practices. At its core is an innovative virtual quoting proprietary tool, connecting homeowners with local installers and empowering informed decisions that lead to significant utility bill savings and environmental preservation. Beyond being a leading clean energy provider, Green Home Systems thrives on a collaborative network of over 1,000 industry professionals, fostering an ecosystem of innovation and shared expertise. By leveraging advanced technology, the company empowers homeowners to manage their energy consumption, ultimately reducing their carbon footprint. Green Home Systems is more than a transformation of homes—it's the architect of a sustainable, high-tech future where homeowners champion clean energy adoption for a greener planet. Explore our commitment at www.greenhomesystems.com.

About PANASONIC CORPORATION OF NORTH AMERICA
Newark, NJ-based Panasonic Corporation of North America is a leading provider of Consumer Lifestyle technologies, as well as innovative Smart Mobility, Sustainable Energy, Immersive Experiences, and Integrated Supply Chain solutions for its business and government clients. The company is the principal North American subsidiary of Osaka, Japan-based Panasonic Corporation. One of Interbrand's Top 100 Best Global Brands of 2022, Panasonic is a leading technology partner and integrator to businesses, government agencies and consumers across the region. Learn more about Panasonic's ideas and innovations at na.panasonic.com/us

About

Over the past decade, Green Home Systems has assisted thousands of homeowners in producing their own power with solar. Being proud pioneers of the solar industry, we believe that our solar solutions help homeowners save money, become energy independent and eco-friendly. We are committed to delivering cost-effective, efficient clean energy solutions to every customer.

Green Home Systems

