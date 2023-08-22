StemWave Ranks No. 227 on the 2023 Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Private Companies

With Three-Year Revenue Growth of 2,460 Percent, STEMWAVE Ranks No. 227 Among America’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies.

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, August 22, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Inc. revealed today that STEMWAVE ranks No. 227 on the 2023 Inc. 5000, its annual list of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The prestigious ranking provides a data-driven look at the most successful companies within the economy’s most dynamic segment—its independent, entrepreneurial businesses. Facebook, Chobani, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other household name brands gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.

“We are honored and thrilled to be recognized as one of the fastest-growing private companies in America by the prestigious INC 5000," said Tom Kostopoulos, CEO of StemWave. "StemWave's journey has been driven by our unwavering commitment to innovation, patient care, and advancing medical technologies. This achievement reflects the dedication of our passionate team and the trust our partners and customers have placed in us. As we continue to pioneer cutting-edge solutions in the medical device field, we remain focused on transforming healthcare and improving lives. Our success is a testament to the incredible potential that lies at the intersection of science, technology, and human compassion.”

The Inc. 5000 class of 2023 represents companies that have driven rapid revenue growth while navigating inflationary pressure, the rising costs of capital, and seemingly intractable hiring challenges. Among this year’s top 500 companies, the average median three-year revenue growth rate ticked up to an astonishing 2,238 percent. In all, this year’s Inc. 5000 companies have added 1,187,266 jobs to the economy over the past three years.

For complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, location, and other criteria, go to www.inc.com/inc5000. The top 500 companies are featured in the September issue of Inc. magazine, available on newsstands beginning Tuesday, August 23.

“Running a business has only gotten harder since the end of the pandemic,” says Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. “To make the Inc. 5000—with the fast growth that requires—is truly an accomplishment. Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that are building our future.”

Kostopoulos added, "At StemWave, innovation is the beating heart of our company. Our remarkable team of visionaries, and engineers consistently push the boundaries of what's possible in medical device technology. Together, we've harnessed the power of innovation to bring groundbreaking solutions to patients and healthcare providers alike.

"From our early days of brainstorming in a small apartment in Boston to being recognized among the top echelons of the INC 5000, our journey has been nothing short of awe-inspiring. As we reflect on how far we've come, it's humbling to see the tangible impact of our efforts – from life-changing patient outcomes to collaborations that have reshaped medical paradigms. Our dedication to innovation remains unswerving, and we're excited to continue forging new paths, discovering novel therapies, and leaving an indelible mark on the future of healthcare."