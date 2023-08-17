Absentee Ballot Deadline for School Bond and Levy Elections

By Phil McGrane, Secretary of State and Land Board Member

Boise, Idaho — School bond and levy elections will be held in 11 out of 44 Idaho counties on Election Day, August 29, 2023. The deadline to apply for an absentee ballot for this election is this Friday, August 18.

The following counties have at least one school district with an election on August 29th:

BANNOCK

BINGHAM

BONNER

BONNEVILLE CANYON

CLEARWATER

JEROME

LEWIS LINCOLN

NEZ PERCE

TWIN FALLS

Only voters who live within the boundaries of a school district may vote in a school district election. To view a sample ballot or to find out more information, visit your county clerk’s website: https://voteidaho.gov/county-clerks/. The election will take place at polling locations across the state on August 29, with polls open from 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Voters can request an absentee ballot at VoteIdaho.gov through 5 p.m. on Friday, August 18.

