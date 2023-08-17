Absentee Ballot Deadline for School Bond and Levy Elections
By Phil McGrane, Secretary of State and Land Board Member
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
Download the Press Release PDF
Date: August 17, 2023
Contact: Chelsea Carattini, Communications Director
Phone: (208) 332-2849
Boise, Idaho — School bond and levy elections will be held in 11 out of 44 Idaho counties on Election Day, August 29, 2023. The deadline to apply for an absentee ballot for this election is this Friday, August 18.
The following counties have at least one school district with an election on August 29th:
|
BANNOCK
BINGHAM
BONNER
BONNEVILLE
|
CANYON
CLEARWATER
JEROME
LEWIS
|
LINCOLN
NEZ PERCE
TWIN FALLS
Only voters who live within the boundaries of a school district may vote in a school district election. To view a sample ballot or to find out more information, visit your county clerk’s website: https://voteidaho.gov/county-clerks/. The election will take place at polling locations across the state on August 29, with polls open from 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.
Voters can request an absentee ballot at VoteIdaho.gov through 5 p.m. on Friday, August 18.
###
ABOUT PHIL MCGRANE
Phil McGrane was elected Idaho’s twenty-eighth Secretary of State and took office on January 2, 2023. McGrane served as elected Clerk of Ada County from 2019-2022. McGrane holds a bachelor’s degree in philosophy, a juris doctorate, and a Master of Public Administration. As a fourth-generation Idahoan, Phil has dedicated his career to making elections in the state of Idaho accessible, secure and transparent.