Epsilon Announces 2023 AGM Results

HOUSTON, Aug. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Epsilon Energy Ltd. (“Epsilon” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: EPSN) is pleased to announce that all the nominees listed in its Proxy Statement, Schedule 14A dated on July 17, 2023 were elected as directors of Epsilon, until the next annual meeting of shareholders. The detailed results of the vote at the annual shareholders meeting held on Thursday, August 17, 2023 are set out below.

At the meeting, the number of directors was set at six and each of the following six nominees proposed by management was elected as a director of Epsilon.

Nominee % For % Abstain
     
John Lovoi 93.18% 6.82%
Jason Stankowski 99.44% 0.56%
David Winn 97.38% 2.62%
Tracy Stephens 92.71% 7.29%
Jason Stabell 99.10% 0.90%
Nicola Maddox 99.55% 0.45%

The Company’s shareholders approved the re-appointment of BDO USA, LLP as auditors for the year ending December 31, 2023, the compensation paid to the Company’s named executive officers during 2022, and a one year voting frequency of the non-binding advisory vote on executive compensation.

About Epsilon

Epsilon Energy Ltd. is a North American onshore natural gas and oil production and gathering company with assets in Pennsylvania, Texas, New Mexico, and Oklahoma.

For more information, please visit www.epsilonenergyltd.com, where we routinely post announcements, updates, events, investor information, presentations and recent news releases.

Contact Information:
281-670-0002

Jason Stabell
Chief Executive Officer
Jason.Stabell@EpsilonEnergyLTD.com

Andrew Williamson
Chief Financial Officer
Andrew.Williamson@EpsilonEnergyLTD.com


