Brookfield Reinsurance Announces Results for Election of Directors

BROOKFIELD NEWS, Aug. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brookfield Reinsurance (NYSE, TSX: BNRE) today announced that all five nominees proposed for election to the board of directors by holders of class A exchangeable limited voting shares (“class A shares”) and all five nominees proposed for election to the board of directors by the holder of class B limited voting shares (“class B shares”) were elected at the company’s annual general and special meeting of shareholders held earlier today in a virtual meeting format. Detailed results of the vote for the election of directors are set out below.

Management received the following proxies from holders of class A shares in regard to the election of the five directors nominated for election by this shareholder class:

Director Nominee Votes For % Votes Withheld %
Soonyoung Chang 7,018,461 99.60 28,033 0.40
William Cox 7,021,943 99.65 24,551 0.35
Michele Coleman Mayes 7,027,568 99.73 18,926 0.27
Lars Rodert 6,638,472 94.21 408,022 5.79
Anne Schaumburg 6,930,093 98.35 116,401 1.65


Management received a proxy from the holder of class B shares to vote all 24,000 class B shares for each of the five directors nominated for election by this shareholder class:

Director Nominee Votes For %
Barry Blattman 24,000 100
Gregory Morrison 24,000 100
Lori Pearson 24,000 100
Sachin Shah 24,000 100
Jay Wintrob 24,000 100


A summary of all votes cast by holders of the class A shares and class B shares represented at the company’s annual general and meeting of shareholders is available electronically on EDGAR on the United States Securities and Exchange Commission’s website at www.sec.gov or on SEDAR at www.sedarplus.ca.

About Brookfield Reinsurance:

Brookfield Reinsurance Ltd. (NYSE, TSX: BNRE) operates a leading capital solutions business providing insurance and reinsurance services to individuals and institutions. Through its operating subsidiaries, Brookfield Reinsurance offers a broad range of insurance products and services, including life insurance and annuities, and personal and commercial property and casualty insurance. Each class A exchangeable limited voting share of Brookfield Reinsurance is exchangeable on a one-for-one basis with a class A limited voting share of Brookfield Corporation (NYSE, TSX: BN).

For more information, please visit our website at bnre.brookfield.com or contact:

Communications & Media
Kerrie McHugh
Tel: (212) 618-3469
Email: kerrie.mchugh@brookfield.com 		Investor Relations
Rachel Powell
Tel: (416) 956-5141
Email: rachel.powell@brookfield.com


