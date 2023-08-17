GuideOne Foundation Awards $37,000 in Grants to Charitable Organizations

West Des Moines, Iowa, Aug. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GuideOne Foundation (“Foundation”), the philanthropic arm of GuideOne Insurance, announced today that it distributed community grants totaling $37,000 to 34 charities. The grants, which are one component of the Foundation’s 2023 giving efforts, are awarded by the Foundation’s Employee Advisory Committee to provide financial assistance to charitable organizations that positively develop, enhance and impact the communities where GuideOne employees live and work.

The Employee Advisory Committee assists the board and officers of the Foundation by reviewing applications from 501(c)(3) organizations and recommending funding and requests up to $2000. In addition, they represent the interests of GuideOne employees as well as organize employee volunteer opportunities throughout the year to support the Foundation. Employees receive 16 hours of volunteer time off annually to support their favorite charitable organization.

“For 25 years, the GuideOne Foundation has played a critical role in fulfilling our mission to make positive change possible,” said GuideOne Insurance President & CEO and GuideOne Foundation President Bernie Hengesbaugh. “It starts with our employees, who are generously giving their time and resources to build connections and offer support to the organizations who are improving our communities.”

The community grants are part of the Foundation’s larger philanthropic efforts, which include a week-long employee giving campaign every fall, corporate contributions and various volunteering opportunities throughout the year. A list of charities that received grants is available on GuideOne.com. While grants had previously been dispersed throughout the year, the Foundation changed to an annual schedule this year to be able to maximize funding requests. Applications are now being accepted for 2024 grants. The deadline for submission is April 1, 2024. Details are available at GuideOne.com.

###

About GuideOne Insurance Company

For 75 years, GuideOne Insurance Company supports our policyholders’ goals by providing Nimble Solutions for Niche Needs®. Driven by a diverse portfolio of property and liability insurance and risk management solutions, we strive to Help Make Positive Change Possible® by serving as a trusted partner to the people who strengthen and support our communities. GuideOne’s corporate headquarters are located in West Des Moines, Iowa. For more information, visit www.guideone.com.

About GuideOne Foundation

As the philanthropic arm of GuideOne Insurance Company, GuideOne Foundation has long promoted the company’s commitment to help make positive change possible®. Since 1998, GuideOne Foundation has provided financial assistance in the form of grants to 501(c)(3) organizations that positively develop, enhance and impact the communities where GuideOne team members live and work. In 2022, the GuideOne Foundation awarded more than $150,000 to 40 nonprofits in Iowa and across the United States. Learn more at www.guideone.com/about-us/guideone-foundation.

© 2023 GuideOne Insurance Company. GuideOne, Nimble Solutions for Niche Needs and We Make Positive Change Possible are registered trademarks of GuideOne Insurance Company. All rights reserved.

Corporate Communications GuideOne Insurance 515-867-5208 corporate-communications@guideone.com