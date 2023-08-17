Submit Release
Fusion Fuel Announces Second Quarter 2023 Webcast Date

SABUGO, Portugal, Aug. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fusion Fuel Green plc (NASDAQ: HTOO) announced today that it will be hosting a live conference call and webcast on Wednesday, August 30, 2023, to discuss second quarter financial results and operational highlights for the green hydrogen solutions company.

Agenda for the Call

  • Q2/2023 Highlights & Financial Review
  • Market and Commercial Update
  • 2023 Targets and Revenue Guidance
  • Management Q&A

Join the webcast:

The webcast may also be accessed through the Events page on the Fusion Fuel website (https://www.fusion-fuel.eu). A playback will be available for replay online for a period following the call.


About Fusion Fuel Green plc

Fusion Fuel is an emerging leader in the green hydrogen sector committed to accelerating the energy transition through the development of disruptive, clean hydrogen solutions. Fusion Fuel’s patented miniaturized Proton Exchange Membrane (PEM) electrolyzer, the HEVO, and building-block approach to green hydrogen production, unlock unprecedented modularity and flexibility in the design and deployment of cost-competitive, decentralized green hydrogen solutions. Its business lines include the sale of its electrolyzer technology to customers interested in building their own green hydrogen production, the development of turnkey hydrogen plants to be owned and operated by Fusion Fuel, and the sale of green hydrogen as a commodity to end-users through long-term hydrogen purchase agreements. For more information, please visit https://www.fusion-fuel.eu

Investor Relations Contact
Ben Schwarz
ir@fusion-fuel.eu

Media Relations Contact
Anna Rutter
fusionfuel@gateway-grp.com


