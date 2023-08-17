Beth Silverman - Best Selling Author

ST. PETERSBURG, FL, USA, August 17, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Real Estate Investment Expert, Beth Silverman, Hit Amazon Best-Seller List with Six-Figure Agent. Beth Silverman, along with a select group of other Leading Real Estate Professionals from around the world. The book was published by CelebrityPress® LLC and was released on July 20, 2023.

On the day of release, Six-Figure Agent climbed the ranks of the Amazon best-seller charts, securing an impressive #7 in the competitive Buying and Selling Homes category. Not stopping there, it also triumphed in two additional esteemed categories: Marketing and Entrepreneurship, solidifying its place as a multi-faceted best-seller.

Beth Silverman’s chapter, “The Riches are in the Niches,” has helped the book reach optimal best-seller placement and will help readers gain similar success in their endeavors.

About Beth

A native of Long Island, New York, Beth Silverman got her start in real estate in 2008, while working for a developer in new construction. In 2010, she returned to Baltimore, Maryland, (Johns Hopkins Alumni) and began her career as an REO agent, working heavily in the fix and flip space. Beth quickly mastered finding off-market opportunities, analyzing returns, and utilizing investment strategies such as a 1031 exchange to help clients generate wealth quickly.

In 2018, Beth moved the business to the pristine gulf beaches of Saint Petersburg, Florida, and became heavily immersed in short term vacation rentals. She assembled a tribe of vendors who played a critical role in the acquisition and sale of over 70 high-performing beach STRs in under five years.

Teaching realtors how to succeed in the niche real estate space is something Beth is extraordinarily passionate about. She was named EXP University’s 2022 Instructor of the Year. Beth is a two time ICON agent who believes with the right guidance and support monumental success is always within reach.

Beth became a leading realtor partner of the co-living platform, Padsplit, where she helps investors generate 2-3x’s more monthly revenue on rental properties and brings awareness for the need for affordable workforce housing throughout the nation.

Understanding market trends, the economy, and where the housing market is headed, combined with her explosive energy, dynamic stage presence, and obsession with helping people generate passive income, have been key factors in what sets Beth apart from the competition.

When Beth is not busy with her real estate obsession, you can find her enjoying a cigar and soaking up the sun in and around St Pete.

