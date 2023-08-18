CSNK2A1 FOUNDATION AWARDS GRANT TO UNRAVEL BIOSCIENCES TO ACCELERATE ORPHAN CNS DRUG DEVELOPMENT
Award from CSNK2A1 Foundation advances effort to identify new treatments for Okur-Chung Neurodevelopmental Syndrome (OCNDS).
With our shared vision and combined expertise, this collaboration will drive the Foundation’s preclinical research initiatives and shape future research endeavors.”SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, August 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The CSNK2A1 Foundation today announced an award of grant funding to Unravel Biosciences, Inc. (“Unravel”), a therapeutics company that leverages a machine-learning network model of human health to advance drugs for complex diseases. This grant will enable rapid preclinical translation of small molecule therapies for Okur-Chung Neurodevelopmental Syndrome (“OCNDS”).
— Dr. Gabrielle Rushing
First described in 2016, OCNDS is an ultra-rare genetic syndrome caused by a mutation on chromosome 20 in the CSNK2A1 gene. OCNDS affects every aspect of life, with symptoms ranging from mild to severe and can include the inability to speak or delayed speech, global developmental delay, epilepsy, autism spectrum disorder traits, behavioral challenges, hypotonia, feeding difficulty, and severely disrupted sleep pattern. To date, there is no treatment for OCNDS.
"In the Foundation’s fifth year, the realization of our partnership with Unravel Biosciences feels like a dream come true. This collaboration signifies a remarkable step forward in our relentless pursuit of effective treatments for individuals and families struggling with the daily challenges of OCNDS,” said Jennifer Sills, CSNK2A1 Foundation President and Founder. The Foundation’s Science Program Director, Gabrielle Rushing, Ph.D., added, “With our shared vision and combined expertise, this collaboration will drive the Foundation’s preclinical research initiatives and shape future research endeavors.”
The award leverages Unravel’s BioNAV™ AI prediction platform to analyze patient mutations and identify the most suitable mouse genetic model through cross-species stratification of drug response. The project will build upon previous work by Unravel in which several drug candidates that proved effective in Unravel’s SquishyWare™ in vivo models were identified.
“We are thrilled to partner with the CSNK2A1 Foundation,” said Richard Novak, Ph.D., Unravel Co-Founder and CEO. “This award underscores the deep commitment of the Foundation to rapidly develop meaningful therapies for OCNDS patients. Unravel is excited to expand our OCNDS therapeutics program and help expedite the translation of promising therapeutic compounds into preclinical animal models and clinical trials.”
About CSNK2A1 Foundation
CSNK2A1 Foundation is focused on finding a cure for Okur-Chung Neurodevelopmental Syndrome and ensuring affected individuals have the opportunities and supports necessary for happy and full lives. CSNK2A1 Foundation is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that is operated and funded by a committed team of volunteers, advocates, and researchers. To date, the Foundation has registered over 190 individuals with OCNDS in its patient registry worldwide. www.csnk2a1foundation.org
About Unravel Biosciences
Unravel Biosciences is the first rapid prototyping therapeutics company, integrating AI systems biology computation with rapid in vivo screening and clinical validation of discovered targets with unprecedented efficiency. Unravel leverages its proprietary BioNAV™ platform combining target and drug discovery, preclinical screening, and patient stratification to find treatments for complex diseases impacting the whole body. Unravel's platform discovered RVL001, a proprietary formulation targeting Rett Syndrome that will enter the clinic this year, and RVL002, a new small molecule with applications in CNS and metabolic diseases. www.unravel.bio
