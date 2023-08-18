Brian Setzer's Rockabilly Riot Unveils Thrilling Concert Dates Featuring Grammy Winner Yates McKendree

Brian Setzer and Yates McKendree

Rockabilly legend Brian Setzer ignites the stage for the first time in over 4 years, with Grammy-winning sensation blues guitarist Yates McKendree!

I have said Yates is proof of reincarnation, only a very old and experienced soul could make his kind of art.” — Grammy winner Gary Nicholson

NASHVILLE , TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES, August 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Brian Setzer, the renowned guitar virtuoso and rockabilly mastermind, is all set to ignite the stage with his scorching hot band, The Rockabilly Riot, and he's bringing along a very special guest – none other than the Grammy-winning sensation, Yates McKendree!

Get ready to be transported back in time to an era when the jukebox was king and the dance floor was your kingdom. Brian Setzer has been setting stages ablaze for decades, captivating audiences with their infectious energy, jaw-dropping musicianship, and irresistible tunes. With hits like "Rock This Town," "Stray Cat Strut," and "Jump, Jive an' Wail," Setzer and his band have been the heartbeat of rockabilly, and they're showing no signs of slowing down.

Yates McKendree opens the shows featuring select tunes from his #1 charting blues LP, Buchanan Lane. Known for his soulful voice, virtuosic guitar skills, and great songwriting, McKendree has been wowing audiences across the globe.

Brian Setzer's Rockabilly Riot with special guest Grammy winner Yates McKendree is coming to town, and it's a show you absolutely cannot miss! TICKETS and info here. Official Website.

Yates McKendree & Friends