South Korea's Seongnam City Boosts Global Market Access for Pangyo Techno Valley Startups
PANGYO, SOUTH KOREA, August 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- As social distancing measures ease, businesses find the global market more accessible. Unlike before, when communication was mainly done through video conferences, this year, there are more opportunities to directly showcase new services and products to the local markets of different countries.
Seongnam Mayor Shin Sang-jin (right) receiving Fullerton City keys from Fullerton Mayor Fred Jung as a symbol of friendship and partnership (Image courtesy: Seongnam City)
Supporting organizations and investors are offering various programs for startups, including overseas IR competitions, startup conferences, and exhibitions. These programs aim to help startups expand their businesses abroad and adapt to the local needs and preferences.
Pangyo Techno Valley, South Korea's leading innovation cluster, is preparing a range of programs for its startups. Seongnam City, a key supporter of Pangyo Techno Valley, actively helps startups grow and expand overseas.
On April 25, 2023, Seongnam City signed a sister city agreement with Fullerton City, Orange County, California, USA. Following this agreement, the Korea Seongnam City Business Center (K-SBC) was opened in Fullerton on June 27, 2023, to help startups in Seongnam City enter the US market.
The K-SBC promotes the products of startups in Seongnam City, attracts buyers, provides business consulting services, and supports product localization. It serves as a bridge between Korea and the US and a platform for facilitating exchange and cooperation.
Seongnam City isn't content with merely opening the center. It plans to make the center a long-term platform for Korean startups.
On August 4, Seongnam City Mayor Shin Seong-jin held an online meeting with CEOs of companies participating in the exhibition at the K-SBC and public officials from Fullerton City. The topic of the meeting was “The way to promote export through understanding of the logistics and distribution industry in the United States”. They discussed support plans and marketing strategies in the US with the K-SBC. They also discussed how to make the K-SBC a stepping stone for SMEs and venture companies in Seongnam City to enter overseas markets.
A total of 43 companies in various fields, including information and communication technology, bio-health, and smart mobility, participated in the K-SBC to promote their brands. 21 companies participated in the online platform and 22 companies participated in the actual exhibition.
Some companies from Pangyo Techno Valley that participated in the offline exhibition include P-Tech (CEO Yo-seong Choi), a producer of laser devices for treating pain across large body areas. AIOFARM (CEO Ho-jae Kwak), which develops an agricultural product sorter; Pixelro (CEO Seok-myeong Kang), which manufactures a blue light filter that blocks about 99.0% of UV rays; Mirroroid (CEO Jeong Ji-hye), which creates an AR mirror that shows different hairstyles; EVAR (CEO Lee Hoon), which provides an electric car charger; BLUEFEEL(CEO Kim Gang-nam), which measures fine dust levels; and Exosystems (CEO Lee Hu-man), which offers a home health care device that provides muscle function evaluation systems and customized exercise solutions.
