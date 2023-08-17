County Road 139 reopens at I-94 Eagle Nest Interchange project

BISMARCK, N.D. – Morton County Road 139 is open to one lane today at the Eagle Nest Interchange on Interstate 94 near Glen Ullin.



There will be temporary traffic signals and flaggers at times to help guide traffic through the work zone.



The bridge replacement project is still in progress on I-94. County Road 139 will be closed the for the bridge deck pour which is currently scheduled for Thursday, Aug. 24.



During this closure, access to the interstate will be maintained at the interchange and a signed detour will be in place.



Traffic will be redirected to I-94. Southbound traffic will utilize Exit 97 and northbound traffic will utilize Exit 110 to return to County Road 139.



Traffic on County Road 139 is scheduled to return to a single lane later in the evening on Thursday, Aug. 24.



The project includes I-94 eastbound and westbound bridge replacements and realignment of County Road 139. Phase one work will wrap up this fall.



The North Dakota Department of Transportation would like to remind motorists to slow down and use caution throughout the work zone.



For more information about construction projects and road conditions throughout North Dakota, call 511 or visit the ND Roads map at travel.dot.nd.gov.



