Acuity Risk Management welcomes Adam Freeman as Chief Technology Officer (CTO)
Acuity Risk Management, provider of award-winning risk management platform STREAM, is thrilled to announce Adam Freeman as its new Chief Technology Officer.LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 23, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Acuity Risk Management, the provider of the acclaimed risk management platform STREAM, proudly welcomes Adam Freeman as its new Chief Technology Officer (CTO). With an extensive background in technology leadership, he will drive Acuity’s technological progress and strategic expansion.
Bringing over two decades of technology sector experience, Adam Freeman possesses a remarkable history in IT, development, quality assurance, and solutions. Throughout his career, he’s championed leveraging technology for operational enhancement. His history of successful product and service delivery underscores his commitment to impactful innovation.
Spanning diverse roles, his expertise contributes to his reputation for strategic execution, proficient IT leadership, and cultivating partnerships. His unique blend of strategic acumen and technical prowess ensures consistent delivery of solutions that surpass client expectations.
Kerry Chambers, CEO at Acuity Risk Management, said: “Adam’s impressive background and strategic vision perfectly align with our commitment to delivering cutting-edge solutions. With Adam’s leadership, we’re poised to drive Acuity’s technological innovation and we are delighted to have him on the team.”
Adam Freeman’s CTO appointment arrives amid Acuity’s expansion and technological evolution. His vast experience and insights fortify the leadership team, reinforcing Acuity Risk Management’s commitment to excellent risk management solutions.
Acuity Risk Management helps businesses worldwide effectively manage, prioritise and report on their risks to inform strategic decision-making and build long-term resilience. Acuity’s powerful STREAM platform provides rapid time-to-value to reassure stakeholders that risks are under control and compliance is maintained with increasingly complex standards and regulations. With STREAM, Acuity eliminates the guesswork around risk to support strategic decision-making, prioritisation of resources and justification of expenditure to maximise ROI. With customers worldwide, Acuity has proven success supporting customers in highly regulated and targeted industries such as finance, IT, telecommunications, healthcare, defence and government.
