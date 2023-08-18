Katy Nichole’s “Hold On” Is Third Consecutive No. 1 Radio Hit From Her Dove-Nominated Debut Album, Jesus Changed My Life

Katy Nichole, Jesus Changed My Life cover artwork. Katy Nichole (Photo by Erick Frost)

Receiving The Most 2023 Dove Nominations For A Female Artist, Nichole’s Four Nods Include New Artist Of The Year; 33-city Tour With CAIN Launches Sept. 20

I know firsthand what it means to be broken and desperate. However, I have also experienced the beauty and wonder of God redeeming and breathing life into situations that seemed utterly hopeless.” — Katy Nichole

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES, August 18, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- Centricity Music’s singer/songwriter, Billboard Chartbreaker Katy Nichole continues to release songs filled with the unabashed honesty and impeccable artistry that have made the 23-year-old one of Christian music’s fastest-rising talents. Her current, third radio single from her 2023 GMA Dove Award-nominated Jesus Changed My Life debut album, “Hold On,” tops the MediaBase Christian AC Activator Chart this week. The song follows the album’s Dove Award-nominated songs “God Is In This Story” and RIAA Certified Gold-selling “ In Jesus Name (God of Possible) ” to radio’s top positions.The Recording Academy (GRAMMYAwards) featured “Hold On” and its companion K-LOVE premiered video highlight Nichole’s personal story of holding on in her darkest moment. The song points to a bigger picture beyond what you can see in the moment; beyond the pain, beyond the struggle.“I know firsthand what it means to be broken and desperate,” reveals Nichole. “However, I have also experienced the beauty and wonder of God redeeming and breathing life into situations that seemed utterly hopeless. I want my music to speak truth and shine a light for those going through dark times.”Along with the radio success, accolades continue to pour in for Nichole, including her becoming the most nominated female artist for the 54th Annual GMA Dove Awards . Her four nods comprise New Artist of the Year, Song of the Year (“In Jesus Name (God of Possible)”), Pop / Contemporary Album of the Year (Jesus Changed My Life) and Pop / Contemporary Recorded Song (“God Is In This Story,” a duet with Big Daddy Weave). The GMA Dove Awards presentation will take place Oct. 17 in Nashville and broadcast on TBN Oct. 20.Sharing her music live for tens of thousands while on tour, Nichole hit venues across the country with Jeremy Camp, Matthew West and others, plus returned to the Opry stage April 4 after making her Grand Ole Opry debut last year. Being featured now on The Candace Cameron Bure Podcast, Katy is performing at all the major Christian festivals, fairs and more this summer before rejoining CAIN for a 33-city tour launching Sept. 20 in Baton Rouge, LA.All the latest Katy Nichole tour dates, music news and more information can be found at:TikTok (506K followers, 4.8M likes): https://www.tiktok.com/@katynichole_ Instagram (164K followers): https://www.instagram.com/katynicholemusic YouTube (251K subscribers): https://www.youtube.com/KatyNichole Facebook (215K followers): https://www.facebook.com/katynicholemusic/ About Katy Nichole:Katy Nichole was singing in her church choir long before 150+ million people around the world heard her 2022 Dove Award-nominated, K-LOVE Fan Award-winning debut single “In Jesus Name (God of Possible).” The track became the biggest hit this decade on the Billboard Hot Christian Songs chart, crowning the list for a record-breaking 20 weeks, and is now RIAA Certified GoldWith her relationship to both music and God inextricably intertwined along her path through anxiety and depression to health and wholeness, Nichole’s debut year in music found her nominated for an American Music Award, co-hosting and performing on the GMA Dove Awards Pre-Telecast and realizing her second-straight No. 1 with “God Is In This Story.” Co-written and produced by Grammy-nominated Jeff Pardo, the songs spent 44% of 2022 at No. 1 at radio and topped six 2022 Billboard year-end radio and sales categories. Releasing her full-length debut album Jesus Changed My Life earlier this year, this 11-track odyssey landed its third consecutive No. 1, “Hold On,” and sparked four Dove Awards nominations – the most nods this year for a female artist.About Centricity Music:The No. 1 Billboard Top Christian Albums Imprint for three consecutive years, Centricity Music is an independent Christian music company based in Franklin, TN. Founded in 2005 with a commitment to artist development and stylistic diversity, its artist roster includes Andrew Peterson, Apollo LTD, Brandon Heath, Chris Renzema, Jason Gray, Jordan Feliz, Katy Nichole, Lauren Daigle, Natalie Layne, North Point Worship, Patrick Mayberry and Unspoken. Providing label and publishing services, Centricity is a family-owned organization. The committed work of its staff and artists has yielded successes such as Grammy Awards, Billboard Awards, Dove Awards, K-Love Fan Awards, and multiple Gold and Platinum Albums and Singles. For more Information on Centricity Music, visit https://centricitymusic.com/ # # #ATTN Media: For Katy Nichole photos and more press materials, go to: https://app.box.com/v/KatyNicholePress For additional information, music, interviews, etc., contact:

