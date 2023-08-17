Demand for Fort Lauderdale Pest Control Services on the Rise

Residential Pest Control Services in Fort Lauderdale Commercial Pest Control Services in Fort Lauderdale East Coast Pest Control Commercial Pest Control Services Termite Control Services in Fort Lauderdale

East Coast Pest Control sees growing demand for services in Fort Lauderdale as pests become more prevalent due to climate change and development.

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLORIDA, USA, August 17, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- East Coast Pest Control, a leading pest control company serving Fort Lauderdale and the surrounding region, reports that demand for its services has surged over the past year as warmer temperatures have led to an increase in pest populations. The company has seen a particular rise in requests to treat infestations of mosquitoes, termites, rodents, and stinging insects.

According to entomologists, hotter weather provides ideal conditions for many types of pests to thrive. Mosquitoes in particular benefit from higher temperatures, as warmer conditions allow them to reproduce and spread diseases like West Nile virus more rapidly.

Rising sea levels along Florida's coastline have also displaced termite colonies, driving them inland into urban and suburban areas. Termites cause over $5 billion in property damage each year in the United States, and thriving colonies around Fort Lauderdale have kept East Coast Pest Control's termite treatment services in high demand.

Rodents are another pest plagued by warmer temperatures. Mice and rats breed faster in hot weather, and seek food and shelter in residential homes. East Coast Pest Control has seen a spike in rodent control calls as local rodent populations grow. The company uses integrated pest management techniques to eliminate rodent infestations, including snap traps, sealing up entry points, and applying targeted baits or gels.

Stinging insects like wasps, hornets, and yellowjackets are also more active during warm weather. Their nests seem to sprout up overnight in bushes, trees, and building eaves. More people spending time outdoors in the Florida heat means more run-ins with these painful pests. East Coast Pest Control's bee and wasp control program offers both nest removal and prevention services to keep yards safe.

While warmer winters are partly responsible for increased pest activity, Fort Lauderdale's rapid development is also a factor. As natural habitats are replaced by urban and suburban construction, pests seek alternative shelter and food in residential neighborhoods. East Coast Pest Control has partnered with builders and property managers to implement preventative services during initial project construction when pests are easiest to exclude.

"We have absolutely seen pest service requests increase over the past few years as temperatures warm and new construction expands into previously undeveloped areas," said the owner of East Coast Pest Control. "Our team has adapted by expanding services, adding new treatment options, and educating customers on pest prevention."

The company says mosquito control services now make up over 30% of its annual business, compared to less than 20% five years ago. Mosquito Control treatments target both larval and adult populations using EPA-approved products and techniques. Larviciding involves treating standing water sources like ponds and drainage ditches where mosquitoes breed. Adulticiding focuses on minimizing mosquito populations via fogging and targeted spray applications. The company uses surveillance data to determine optimal timing and location of treatments.

East Coast Pest Control has also bolstered its termite service offerings in response to growing populations around Fort Lauderdale. In addition to liquid soil treatments, the company now provides termite bait systems and wood treatments that use less harsh chemicals. Quarterly inspections identify termite activity early, before major structural damage occurs. These preventative treatments are designed to protect the home for up to five years.

While warmer conditions drive pest populations up, East Coast Pest Control's technicians work diligently to keep them under control around local homes and businesses. As Fort Lauderdale continues to experience new development and the effects of climate change, East Coast Pest Control is poised to meet the demand for outstanding pest control with customized solutions suitable for the region's evolving needs.

