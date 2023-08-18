Submit Release
Grand Opening of the Daniel Tavares Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Academy in Clementon, NJ

Children's class at the Daniel Tavares Academy

Daniel Tavares with a fistful of medals

Daniel Tavares NY Open Champion

CLEMENTON, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, August 18, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- –Mark your calendars for an action-packed day as we proudly announce the grand opening of the Daniel Tavares Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Academy on Saturday, Aug. 26, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The academy has made a stunning relocation after nine successful years, now occupying a spacious spot in the Marketplace at Chews Landing, at 7 Kelly Driver Road, Clementon, NJ.

Here’s what to expect:
10:30 a.m. Kid’s Jiu-jitsu Demonstration
11:00 a.m. Live Jiu-jitsu Class and Rolls (sparring)
Exclusive deals and discounts on memberships and merchandise.
Exciting raffles, prizes, and a whole lot of FUN!

Facility Highlights:
A sprawling 4,200 square-foot space
Two dedicated mat training areas
State-of-the-art workout room
A recovery room for relaxation and post-training
Men's and Women's separate changing rooms
Immaculate shower facilities

The brand-new academy, available online at www.dtbjj.com, is led by the legendary Daniel Tavares, a 4th-degree black belt. Tavares competes in the Masters 3 (under 45) division as a lightweight. He boasts an impressive array of accolades, including the 2018 Masters World Championship, the Pan American No Gi championships, and most recently, a triumphant first-place finish in the black belt division of the New York Open on July 29. Next up, he's set to take the stage at the IBJJF Masters World Championship in Las Vegas on Sept. 1.

Tavares’s passion for Brazilian jiu-jitsu shines through. "If you're looking to enhance your health, seek an exciting challenge, or master self-defense techniques, then Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu is the perfect martial art," he said. He fervently advocates the art form, especially for children, emphasizing its capacity to bolster confidence, instill discipline, teach invaluable life lessons, and equip them to stand up against bullying.

Interested parties can get in touch at 856-885-3675 or 856-842-4213. For queries, please drop us an email at teamtavaresbjj@gmail.com.

Join us in celebrating this momentous occasion. Unveil a world of discipline, strength, and resilience with the Daniel Tavares Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Academy.

Tomislav Peric
PericPR
+1 609-254-6625
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Instagram

World Champion Daniel Tavares in Action

