Thomas C. Johnson LLC Joins World Insurance Associates

Iselin, NJ, Aug. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- World Insurance Associates LLC (“World”), a Top 50 Insurance Brokerage, announced today that Thomas C. Johnson LLC (“TCJ”) of Stoughton, WI has joined World as of August 1, 2023. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

TCJ is mainly focused on the farming and agriculture businesses.

“As the owner and operator of a farm, I understand the importance of developing a comprehensive plan to protect property, crops, equipment, and overall liability protection.,” says Tom Johnson. “I’m excited to be joining World and continuing to work with farmers to provide solutions to their insurance needs, as well providing them with additional products and services.”

“On behalf of the World family, I’d like to welcome TCJ,” says Rich Eknoian, CEO and Co-Founder of World. “Tom’s expertise with farming and agriculture businesses will be a great addition to our team. The current TCJ insurance team will remain in place to assist customers with their insurance needs.”

Giordano, Halleran & Ciesla provided legal counsel, and Sica Fletcher advised World on the transaction. Axley Brynelson provided legal counsel to TCJ on the transaction. No other advisors, diligence firms or legal counsel were disclosed.

