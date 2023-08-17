TGTE Calls for Tamil Genocide Resolution in the Indian Parliament Based on Hon. Amit Shah’s Recent Statement
"In the Indian Parliament, Late Indian Prime Minister Hon. Indira Gandhi also Referred to the 1983 Racial Pogroms Against Tamils, As An Act of Genocide"
It was during the United Progressive Alliance rule of Congress and DMK that the genocide of Tamils took place in Sri Lanka and the fishermen of Tamil Nadu suffered a lot.”NEW DELHI, INDIA, August 17, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- *The Transnational Government of Tamil Eelam (TGTE) calls on the Indian Parliament to pass a resolution declaring the international crimes committed against Tamils in 2009 in the island of Sri Lanka an act of genocide in light of the Indian Home Minister Honorable Amit Shah’s comment at a public rally on Friday, July 28, 2023, during which Minister Shah stated that the genocide of Tamils in the island of Sri Lanka in 2009 occurred when the Indian Congress and Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) were in power.
— Hon. Amit Shah’
He subsequently tweeted, “It was during the United Progressive Alliance rule of Congress and DMK that the genocide of Tamils took place in Sri Lanka and the fishermen of Tamil Nadu suffered a lot.”
The TGTE believes such an acknowledgement by the Indian Parliament that Sri Lankas well-documented mass atrocities against Tamils constitutes to the crime of genocide via passing a parliamentary resolution will contribute significantly to fashioning a political resolution to the Tamil National Question in the island of Sri Lanka. Such a resolution will also positively raise India's profile in the international stage, bolstering its reputation as a democratic leader committed to upholding human rights, the international order, the rule of law, and accountability.
TGTE also congratulates Minister Shah for speaking the truth. The Eelam Tamil People also took note of the fact that Minister Shah stated this noteworthy truth in Rameswaram in South India, which is only about 48.3 km away from the Tamil Homeland in the island of Sri Lanka.
The TGTE also notes that, in the Indian Parliament, late Indian Prime Minister Hon. Indira Gandhi also referred to the 1983 racial pogroms against Tamils as an act of genocide.
The Expert Panel, appointed by former U.N. Secretary-General, Mr. Ban ki-Moon, reported that there is credible evidence that war crimes and crimes against humanity were committed during the final stages of the war between the Sri Lankan state and the Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam [LTTE]. According to the U.N. Internal Review report [Petrie Report], 70,000 civilians were killed during the final stages of the war.
It is stated in the report of the late Reverend Dr. Rayappu Joseph, Bishop of Mannar, that during the final stages of the war 146,679 Tamils remain unaccounted for.
On March 27, 2013, the Tamil Nadu state legislature passed a unanimous resolution to the effect that the Sri Lankan States massacre committed against the Tamils in 2009 constitutes genocide.
In 2014, the Berlin People’s Tribunal consisting of independent jurists found that Sri Lankan State's crimes committed against the Tamils during the final stages of the war in 2009 constitutes an act of genocide.
In 2015, the Northern Provincial Council in the island of Sri Lanka also unanimously passed a very detailed genocide resolution.
More recently, the Canadian Parliament passed a May 18th Tamil Genocide Remembrance Day resolution.
Despite these repeated and multinational acknowledgements that Sri Lanka perpetrated genocide against the Tamil People, Sri Lanka has not been brought to justice. Thus, a formal recognition by the Indian Parliament that Sri Lanka perpetrated genocide against the Tamil People--as India's own Home Minister Shah recently and rightly declared--is TGTEs and the Tamil Peoples call of the hour. Thank you.
*ABOUT THE TRANSNATIONAL GOVERNMENT OF TAMIL EELAM (TGTE):
The Transnational Government of Tamil Eelam (TGTE) is a democratically elected Government of over a million strong Tamils (from the island of Sri Lanka) living in several countries around the world.
TGTE was formed after the mass killing of Tamils by the Sri Lankan Government in 2009.
TGTE thrice held internationally supervised elections among Tamils around the world to elect 132 Members of Parliament. It has two chambers of Parliament: The House of Representatives and the Senate and also a Cabinet.
TGTE is leading a campaign to realize the political aspirations of Tamils through peaceful, democratic, and diplomatic means and its Constitution mandates that it should realize its political objectives only through peaceful means. It’s based on the principles of nationhood, homeland and self-determination.
TGTE seeks that the international community hold the perpetrators of war crimes, crimes against humanity, and genocide against the Tamil people to account. TGTE calls for a referendum to decide the political future of Tamils.
The Prime Minister of TGTE is Mr. Visuvanathan Rudrakumaran, a New York based lawyer.
Email: pmo@tgte.org
Twitter: @TGTE_PMO
Web: www.tgte-us.org
Transnational Government of Tamil Eelam (TGTE)
TGTE
+1 614-202-3377
r.thave@tgte.org