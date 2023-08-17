New Haven Barracks/ Crash w Injury
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 23B5003191
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Mae Murdock
STATION: New Haven Barracks
CONTACT#: (802) 388-4919
DATE/TIME: August 16, 2023 at 1446 hours
STREET: Monkton Rd
TOWN: Bristol
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: #2612
WEATHER: Cloudy
ROAD CONDITIONS: Wet
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Steven Nelson
AGE: 68
SEAT BELT? Y
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bristol, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2015
VEHICLE MAKE: Chevrolet
VEHICLE MODEL: Silverado
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled
INJURIES: No reported injuries
HOSPITAL: N/A
VEHICLE #2
OPERATOR: Nathalie Lindgren
AGE: 52
SEAT BELT? Y
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Weston, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2014
VEHICLE MAKE: Honda
VEHICLE MODEL: CRV
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Totaled
INJURIES: Suspected minor injuries
HOSPITAL: N/A
VEHICLE #2
OPERATOR: Suzanne Heath
AGE: 54
SEAT BELT? N
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Milton, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2014
VEHICLE MAKE: Ford
VEHICLE MODEL: F-350
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Totaled
INJURIES: Suspected minor injuries
HOSPITAL: UVMMC
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On the above date and time, Troopers with Vermont State Police- New Haven Barracks responded to the area of 2612 Monkton Rd in the Town of Bristol for a reported multiple vehicle crash. Investigation revealed Steven Nelson (68) of Bristol, VT was operating his 2015 Chevrolet Silverado north on Monkton Rd. Nelson crossed the center line and sideswept Nathalie Lindgren (52) of Weston, VT in her 2014 Honda CRV. Lindgren came to a position of uncontrolled rest against a guardrail on the southbound shoulder. Nelson then hit Suzanne Heath (54) of Milton, VT head on. Heath had been following behind Lindgren in a southbound direction while operating a 2014 Ford F-350 .
Nelson and Lindgren were cleared by Bristol Rescue on scene, denying further medical care. Heath was transported by Bristol Rescue to UVMMC. Troopers were assisted on scene by Bristol Police Department, Addison County Sheriff’s Department, Bristol Rescue, Bristol Fire Department, Snow and Tow and Dupont’s Auto. Monkton Rd in the area of the crash was temporarily reduced to one lane.