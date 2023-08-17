Submit Release
New Haven Barracks/ Crash w Injury

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

 

CASE#: 23B5003191                                   

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Mae Murdock

STATION: New Haven Barracks                                              

CONTACT#: (802) 388-4919

 

DATE/TIME: August 16, 2023 at 1446 hours

STREET: Monkton Rd     

TOWN: Bristol

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: #2612

WEATHER: Cloudy          

ROAD CONDITIONS: Wet

 

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Steven Nelson

AGE: 68    

SEAT BELT? Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bristol, VT

 

VEHICLE YEAR: 2015

VEHICLE MAKE: Chevrolet

VEHICLE MODEL: Silverado

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled

INJURIES: No reported injuries

HOSPITAL: N/A

 

VEHICLE #2

OPERATOR: Nathalie Lindgren

AGE: 52     

SEAT BELT? Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Weston, VT

 

VEHICLE YEAR: 2014

VEHICLE MAKE: Honda

VEHICLE MODEL: CRV

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Totaled

INJURIES: Suspected minor injuries

HOSPITAL: N/A

 

VEHICLE #2

OPERATOR: Suzanne Heath

AGE: 54     

SEAT BELT? N

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Milton, VT

 

VEHICLE YEAR: 2014

VEHICLE MAKE: Ford

VEHICLE MODEL: F-350

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Totaled

INJURIES: Suspected minor injuries

HOSPITAL: UVMMC

 

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

              On the above date and time, Troopers with Vermont State Police- New Haven Barracks responded to the area of 2612 Monkton Rd in the Town of Bristol for a reported multiple vehicle crash. Investigation revealed Steven Nelson (68) of Bristol, VT was operating his 2015 Chevrolet Silverado north on Monkton Rd. Nelson crossed the center line and sideswept Nathalie Lindgren (52) of Weston, VT in her 2014 Honda CRV. Lindgren came to a position of uncontrolled rest against a guardrail on the southbound shoulder. Nelson then hit Suzanne Heath (54) of Milton, VT head on. Heath had been following behind Lindgren in a southbound direction while operating a 2014 Ford F-350 .

              Nelson and Lindgren were cleared by Bristol Rescue on scene, denying further medical care. Heath was transported by Bristol Rescue to UVMMC. Troopers were assisted on scene by Bristol Police Department, Addison County Sheriff’s Department, Bristol Rescue, Bristol Fire Department, Snow and Tow and Dupont’s Auto. Monkton Rd in the area of the crash was temporarily reduced to one lane.

 

 

 

