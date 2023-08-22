Revolution in Education: YouMakr.ai Unleashes AI That Predicts Exam Questions, Seals Over $500K in Pre-Seed Funding
YouMakr.ai is redefining the study process with a pioneering AI technology that predicts exam questions, turning the tides in the favour of students worldwide
This pre-seed funding and the faith that investors and users have shown in us is a testament to the potential of our AI-driven approach in reshaping exam preparation.”LONDON, UK, August 22, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Revolution in Education: YouMakr.ai Unleashes AI That Predicts Exam Questions, Seals Over $500K in Pre-Seed Funding
— Rami Akily
YouMakr.ai, an ed-tech startup making waves, is redefining the study process with a pioneering AI technology that predicts exam questions, turning the tides in the favour of students worldwide. Backed by a robust pre-seed funding round exceeding $500,000 from prominent investors including Praveen Varshney of Varshney Capital, Warwickshire Investment Group and the innovative V3 investment syndicate, this technological breakthrough is set to revolutionize education.
This trailblazing product will significantly optimize the way students prepare for their exams, providing them with an opportunity to maximize their success by focusing their efforts strategically.
YouMakr.ai's exciting new offering has already stirred up considerable interest, demonstrated by the organic growth of its user base, surpassing 100,000 registrations without the company spending anything on traditional marketing efforts.
"YouMakr.ai is on the verge of a revolution," says Rami Akily, CEO of YouMakr.ai. "This pre-seed funding and the faith that investors and users have shown in us is a testament to the potential of our AI-driven approach in reshaping exam preparation. We are thrilled to lead this transformation!"
YouMakr.ai plans to use the funds to promptly launch its ground-breaking product and make it accessible to students across the globe, poised to positively influence their learning experience in a significant way.
With this successful pre-seed round and the forthcoming release of a game-changing AI product, YouMakr.ai is undeniably a startup to watch closely in the tech industry.
About YouMakr.ai
Recognized by Sifted and HolonIQ as one of the most promising startups, YouMakr.ai is committed to innovating the educational landscape with its AI-powered tools for students globally. Its mission is to democratize advanced tech study aids, allowing students to study smarter, not harder, and enhancing academic success rates in the process.
For more information about YouMakr.ai, please visit: https://youmakr.ai
Abbas Moledina (VP of Sales & PR)
YouMakr.ai
abbas.moledina@youmakr.ai
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram