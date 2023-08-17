Press release

Nokia expands network-in-a-box program to speed up and simplify broadband network builds and BEAD projects

Nokia expands network-in-a-box program to include new products and services needed to build, scale or cap and grow broadband networks.

Enhanced network-in-a-box program includes recently announced fiber-optic broadband network electronics products and optical modules manufactured in the U.S. for use in the Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment (BEAD) program.

Pre-packaged solutions are configurable to each operators network build and are available directly through Nokia or its channel partners.





18 August 2023

Espoo, Finland – Nokia today announced the expansion of its ‘network-in-a-box’ program to provide essential network infrastructure products in a single bundle that operators and BEAD participants need to quickly build or scale broadband networks. The pre-packaged solutions from Nokia are configurable to each individual network build and are available to ship directly through Nokia or its network of channel partners. BEAD participants focused on bridging the digital divide can also leverage Nokia’s network-in-a-box program. The program provides all of the recently announced U.S. manufactured fiber-optic broadband network electronics products and optical modules in a single solution.

Bringing high-speed access to households or communities is an intricate process that can challenge the most experienced broadband network builders. Operators need to be able to source a wide range of components and networking equipment all while ensuring their quality and compatibility.

Nokia’s enhanced network-in-a-box simplifies the process, providing everything required to deploy a broadband network as a single bundled solution. The network-in-a-box program includes Nokia’s IP routing, Fiber OLT, Fiber ONT, and Wi-Fi beacon products along with software and services that make it easy for operators of all sizes to build their fiber broadband networks. Network-in-a box-makes it easy to build small greenfield fiber networks or cap existing GPON networks and grow to XGS and 25G-PON.

Sandy Motley, President, Fixed Networks at Nokia, said: “We’re excited to help operators and network builders get access to the tools they need simplify and accelerate broadband rollouts to help make high-speed broadband access a reality for all. The network-in-a-box program equips network builders with the necessary technology they need in a single solution to connect more homes, schools, businesses and communities that will ultimately help foster innovation and expand economies.”

Julie Kunstler, Chief Analyst, Broadband Access Intelligence Service at OMDIA, said: “Building broadband networks requires an incredible amount of coordination, resources, funding and expertise. Any misstep can impact meeting network build timelines and budgets. Programs, like Nokia’s network-in-a-box, can help to simplify and speed the process by providing network builders with the full set of technologies and services that they need to deploy a broadband network in one single solution. This can ultimately help reduce time, costs and complexities, leading to more successful network builds.”

Resources and additional information

About Nokia

At Nokia, we create technology that helps the world act together.

As a B2B technology innovation leader, we are pioneering networks that sense, think and act by leveraging our work across mobile, fixed and cloud networks. In addition, we create value with intellectual property and long-term research, led by the award-winning Nokia Bell Labs.

Service providers, enterprises and partners worldwide trust Nokia to deliver secure, reliable and sustainable networks today – and work with us to create the digital services and applications of the future.

Media Inquiries

Nokia Communications, Corporate

Email: Press.Services@nokia.com

Follow us on social media

LinkedIn Twitter Instagram Facebook YouTube