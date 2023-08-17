Unveiling the Global State of AI in Cancer Vaccines: New Industry Report and IT-Platform Provide In-Depth Analysis
Platform presents the most comprehensive overview of the AI in Cancer Vaccines industry made to date, highlighting principal players, trends, and technologies.LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 17, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- ~ Deep Pharma Intelligence has launched a novel AI in Cancer Vaccines Industry Analytics Platform.
~ The platform, paired with an accompanying analytical report, presents the most comprehensive overview of the current state of AI in Cancer Vaccines made to date, highlighting principal players, trends, and technologies.
~ The platform boasts an extensive industry database featuring interactive search and filtering functionalities. It includes profiles of 16 companies, 95 investors, and 40 hubs, and the top 100 industry leaders.
Deep Pharma Intelligence, a leading BioTech market research agency focused on sophisticated analytics, benchmarking and forecasting of emerging and frontier domains in the Pharmaceutical, BioTech and Healthcare industries, today announced the release of AI in Cancer Vaccines Analytics Platform. This platform is part of a series of AI in Pharma launches, alongside recently launched AI in Drug Discovery and AI in Oncology.
Visit the platform www.deep-pharma.tech/cancer-vaccines-ai
The AI in Cancer Vaccines platform provides an in-depth overview of the industry landscape with interactive profiles, mindmaps, and databases of 16 companies, 95 investors and 40 hubs, all involved in the AI in Cancer Vaccines research space and organised into 4 key categories including personalised cancer vaccines, mRNA-based cancer vaccines, immune-targeted cancer vaccines and immune-based cancer therapies.
As of August 2023, the field of cancer vaccine development is shifting towards more specific tumour targeting using the neoantigen platform. However, the majority of these vaccines still face challenges in overcoming tumour escape mutations and the heterogeneity of cancer cells. The total investments in cancer vaccine companies utilising AI have reached $7.3 billion. This indicates the growing interest in leveraging artificial intelligence in the development of cancer vaccines.
AI in Cancer Vaccines Analytics Platform at a glance:
Mindmaps and databases of 16 companies, 95 investors and 40 hubs, all involved in the AI in Cancer Vaccines space.
Information on the Top 100 AI in Cancer Vaccines Leaders, with profiles on the leading researchers, scientists, entrepreneurs and technologists committed to harnessing the potential of AI to tackle the complex challenges of cancer vaccine advancement.
The AI in Cancer Vaccines Analytical Report offers a thorough analysis of the market environment for AI in Cancer Vaccines development, clinical research, and other areas of pharmaceutical R&D. This review compares the performance of the major stakeholders who create the space and relationships within the sector, and highlights trends and insights in the form of educational mindmaps and infographics.
The platform is further complemented by Pharma Big Data Analytics System and Dashboard for professional users seeking deeper, more specific and customised insights. The system itself provides sophisticated analytical and market intelligence capabilities, as well as automated SWOT analysis and AI-driven smart-matching tools.
As the role of AI continues to experience unprecedented growth, diversification, and disruption in BioTech and HealthTech industries, extracting relevant insights for optimal strategic decision-making has become increasingly complex. Leveraging advanced AI techniques and real-time analytics capabilities, Deep Pharma Intelligence’s comprehensive suite of in-depth analytical systems provide understanding of the rapidly evolving AI in BioTech and HealthTech landscape, delivering unique insights to industry stakeholders and decision-makers.
Upcoming platforms will spotlight AI applications in areas such as Diabetes, FemTech, and Longevity, shedding light on revolutionary therapies, key industry players, and prevailing trends.
For collaboration possibilities or to learn more about the AI in Cancer Vaccines platform, reach out to: info@deep-pharma.tech
For enquiries and further details, please contact:
info@deep-pharma.tech
About Deep Pharma Intelligence:
Deep Pharma Intelligence (DPI) is a BioTech market intelligence agency with a core specialisation in AI in Pharma. As the flagship analytical subsidiary of Deep Knowledge Group, it is using powerful data mining and advanced visualisation features combined with AI-driven tools, and is focused on sophisticated analytics, benchmarking and forecasting of emerging and frontier domains in the Pharmaceutical, BioTech and Healthcare industries.
About Deep Knowledge Group
Deep Knowledge Group is a data-driven consortium of commercial and non-profit organisations active on many fronts in the realm of DeepTech and Frontier Technologies (AI, Longevity, BioTech, Pharma, FinTech, GovTech, SpaceTech, FemTech, Data Science, InvestTech), ranging from scientific research to investment, entrepreneurship, analytics, consulting, media, philanthropy and more.
Andrii Savytskyi
Deep Pharma Intelligence
+380 98 521 3150
info@deep-pharma.tech