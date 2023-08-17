Crownhill Packaging Shines a Light on Energy Efficiency with Cutting-Edge Lighting Upgrade
The new Smart LED lighting upgrade allows for autonomous control, optimizes energy efficiency, and offers significant long-term savings.
The installation of an intelligent LED system establishes a facility-wide digital ceiling that greatly reduces energy consumption.TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, August 17, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Crownhill Packaging, a pioneer in the pursuit of sustainable packaging solutions, has taken a significant leap forward in reducing its carbon footprint by implementing a comprehensive lighting upgrade. This strategic move not only demonstrates Crownhill's dedication to energy efficiency, but also aligns with its commitment to environmental responsibility.
The decision to upgrade is driven by Crownhill's proactive approach to decreasing energy consumption across its operations. With the now-complete installation of the Smart LED upgrade, the company is on track to substantially reduce its greenhouse gas emissions. This project and its results align seamlessly with Crownhill's vision for a greener future.
The Smart LED upgrade is an intelligent lighting system that establishes a facility-wide digital ceiling. It allows for autonomous control of lighting that can be tailored to specific tasks. It optimizes energy efficiency, provides superior illumination levels, and offers significant short- and long-term savings.
By converting all 621 of Crownhill’s lighting bays to energy efficient LEDs, the company’s energy consumption drops by 524,506 kWh annually, reducing it to a third of what it was previously.
It is a forward-looking energy conservation solution that sets itself apart by also collecting usage and output data from the lighting system, identifying potential applications for further energy savings.
Reducing energy use is the safest, quickest, and most cost-effective way for an eco-conscious business to combat greenhouse gases generated by fossil fuels. By executing the Smart LED upgrade, Crownhill Packaging’s annual energy reduction saves 460 acres of forest. It improves the environment by removing the equivalent of 83 cars from the road, saving 43,901 gallons of gas.
The lighting upgrade also shrinks Crownhill’s carbon footprint, saving 860,715 lbs. of carbon dioxide, 7,371 grams of nitrous oxide, and 5,866 grams of methane emissions annually. The use of its lighting controls also results in a 12% reduction in energy use.
These remarkable numbers illustrate the company is not only leading the way in packaging solutions but is also a pioneer in energy conservation and sustainability.
By investing in modern, energy-efficient lighting technology, Crownhill Packaging has taken a pivotal step towards aligning its operations with federal and provincial mandates aimed at achieving Carbon Net Zero electric grids by 2035. As part of these efforts, the company is also taking part in obtaining Renewable Energy Certificates (RECs).
RECs are the global standard for tracking and attributing renewable energy contributions to the electrical grid. Through them, Crownhill Packaging proudly affirms its electricity consumption originates from Carbon Net Zero Sources. This crucial decision demonstrates to customers, suppliers, and employees that the company is proactively reducing carbon emissions by making their lighting system fully carbon neutral.
“Our new Smart LED lighting upgrade is an exciting addition to our pursuit of energy-efficient facilities,” says Rodney Taylor, Vice President of Crownhill Packaging. “It’s an investment in the future of our industry, improves the working environment for our employees, and is a visible indicator of our ongoing commitment to sustainable business operations.”
As part of the RECs program, Crownhill Packaging gains access to a comprehensive Utility Bill Management program that streamlines administrative functions, reduces costs, and increases overall efficiency. Through this platform, the company will receive an Energy Efficiency Scorecard, enabling it to showcase its precise greenhouse gas emissions reduction and energy efficiency measures.
For over 35 years, Crownhill Packaging has been creating strategic and customized packaging solutions for a wide variety of clients. By taking steps to reduce its energy consumption and minimize its carbon footprint, Crownhill Packaging intends to take the packaging industry into a sustainable and environmentally responsible future.
About Crownhill Packaging
Packaging Solutions Start Here®
Crownhill Packaging is one of North America's largest full-service packaging distributors. With locations in the United States and Canada, they offer a comprehensive range of packaging solutions, including custom packaging design, sustainable packaging options, and efficient distribution services. Crownhill Packaging provides exceptional value, innovation, and customer service to its diverse client base.
www.crownhillpackaging.com
About Box Reports
Box Reports gets your packaging story in front of the people who need to see it. Whether they’re a competitor, supplier, or potential contact in another industry, your announcement will be a can’t-miss statement to the packaging world. Our team of insiders have the experience and insight needed to create a story that’s clear, concise, and compelling. That’s the press release your business deserves.
www.boxreports.com
