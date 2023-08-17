David Meisner Rejoins White Lodging as Regional Vice President

Merrillville, Indiana, Aug. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- White Lodging is pleased to announce that David Meisner has rejoined the company as its newest Regional Vice President. Meisner joins the company’s deep operations leadership team and will oversee a portfolio of White Lodging hotels and restaurants across the country.

Meisner worked for White Lodging from 2014 to 2022. His most recent role at White Lodging was the opening General Manager of the Austin Marriott Downtown, which overlapped with the start of the pandemic. Prior to the Austin Marriott Downtown he opened the Aloft and Element Austin Downtown as General Manager.

“David is one of the most disciplined hotel operators I have ever worked with,” said David Lanterman, White Lodging’s Chief Operating Officer. “He will bring that same discipline and heart to his new role, complementing our already high-performing regional leadership team.”

“White Lodging has come out of the pandemic even stronger than before and is investing significantly in building a culture of genuine care and excellence at all levels of the organization,” said Meisner. “I’m thrilled to be a part of what’s next at White Lodging.”

Prior to White Lodging, Meisner worked for Winegardner & Hammons as a General Manager at several hotels. He also previously worked as the Director of Restaurants for Hyatt Hotels and Resorts in San Diego and Chicago. Meisner is a graduate of San Diego State University.

About White Lodging

White Lodging, established in 1985 by hospitality icon Bruce White, has evolved into one of the country’s largest privately held hospitality companies focused exclusively on highly curated urban and lifestyle properties. The company develops, owns and manages a portfolio of brands in destination-driven markets, including Austin, Chicago, Denver, Nashville, Indianapolis, and Louisville. With a focus on elevated and experiential service, White Lodging’s portfolio consists of approximately 60 premium hotels; a private collection of world-renowned luxury ranches; 50 locally relevant, award-winning restaurants; and 10 market-leading rooftop bars. White Lodging focuses on hiring and developing hospitalitarians that are committed to exceptional service and fostering meaningful connections. White Lodging is the second highest in the 2021 J.D. Power Guest Satisfaction Benchmark for third-party management companies, and has been near the top since the first benchmark was published. For more information about White Lodging, visit www.whitelodging.com or follow the company on LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook.

Attachment

Mike Banas White Lodging 219-472-2861 mike.banas@whitelodging.com