tvScientific Launches Cost-Per-Outcome CTV Ad Buying Through Partners

Advertisers Can Now Buy TV Based on Outcomes, Including CPA, ROAS, Sales, and Post-CTV Campaign Traffic

PASADENA, Calif., Aug. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- tvScientific , the performance advertising platform for connected TV (CTV), announced today that brands and advertisers can now purchase CTV ad campaigns on a Cost-Per-Outcome (CPO) basis through leading partners Awin/Shareasale, Commission Junction, Impact, Partnerize, Partnerstack and Rakuten. With CPO buying through tvScientific’s partners, advertisers are able to align their actual ad spend to marketing goals and only pay for outcomes that align with their desired results.



By buying CPO, advertisers can move beyond simple reach & frequency or MMM models and for the first time ever buy media based on real outcomes and sales lift. Unlike CPA buying, CPO is a broader metric that measures the cost of achieving a specific outcome in a campaign. The outcome can be any predefined result that the advertiser is aiming for, and it may include multiple actions or conversions. The new capability solidifies tvScientific as the leading global technology company for driving measurable ROI through CTV campaigns. Notable brands currently transacting on a CPO basis include Experian, Moneygram, Crocs, Groupon, Fender and Saatchi Art.

“With CPO buying, we’re giving advertisers a way to manage their campaigns according to outcomes - this has always been the holy grail in TV, but has been almost impossible to execute historically,” said Jason Fairchild, CEO of tvScientific. “This new capability connects the dots between TV ads viewed and business outcomes on a 1:1 deterministic basis, allowing performance brands and agencies to evolve their media planning and buying to include TV - the most impactful medium in the world.”

Much of the $72 billion TV advertising market will likely flow through programmatic technology in the coming years. Additionally, as technologies emerge to enable the buying and measurement of TV advertising in a manner similar to search and social media, the nearly $200 billion spent on performance advertising in the US is expected to shift toward CTV.

The launch comes as a result of continued company momentum that has included new partnerships with MMPs AppsFlyer, Adjust, Kochava and Singular; expanded leadership with Matthew Koontz as Head of Product and Michael Bilow as Head of Data Science; and a partnership with MetricWorks, the leading provider of media mix modeling-based incrementality measurement.

“The industry is at an inflection point, and tvScientific is poised to revolutionize advertisers’ understanding of the value of their TV spend,” Fairchild said. “We are very pleased with our growing roster of customers, partners and technical capabilities, and look forward to showing more brands across industries what’s possible with CTV.”

About tvScientific

tvScientific is the most sophisticated performance advertising platform built for connected TV, making TV advertising accessible and measurable for brands and apps of all sizes. tvScientific offers a self-managed solution custom-built for performance marketers, that simplifies and automates TV buying and optimization, leveraging massive data to prove the actual value of TV advertising. The platform reaches 95% of AVOD inventory using proprietary, deterministic ID technology to measure ad exposure to outcome in an approachable, radically transparent and scalable way. An Idealab company, tvScientific was co-founded by senior executives with deep roots in programmatic advertising, digital media, and ad verification. Today, the company continues to make strategic alignments with key players — the most recent being NBCUniversal — to advance CTV performance advertising forward. The company is headquartered in Pasadena, California. For more information, visit https://www.tvscientific.com.

Media Contact:

press@tvscientific.com

