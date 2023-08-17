INOI Corporation Strengthens Leadership Team, Appoints Florian Seiche to its Board of Directors
Florian Seiche, ex-CEO of HMD Global/Nokia Phones, joins INOI Corporation's Board of Directors, bringing his global expertise to amplify INOI's growth
INOI's vision to change peoples’ lives by making mobile technologies accessible to all resonates deeply with me. I am thrilled to bring my experience to contribute to INOI's journey of growth.”DUBAI, دبي — DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, August 17, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- INOI Corporation is delighted to announce the appointment of Florian Seiche to its esteemed Board of Directors. In his most recent role as the CEO of HMD Global / Nokia Phones Mr. Seiche had been leading global operations in over 80 markets.
Known for his transformative work at companies like Nokia, Microsoft, HTC, and Orange Devices, Mr. Seiche brings decades of strategic leadership and industry knowledge to INOI Corporation. His ability to lead and build mobile devices business across the globe will undoubtedly be a major asset to INOI Corporation.
Commenting on his appointment, Florian said, "INOI's vision to change peoples’ lives by making cutting-edge mobile technologies accessible to all, regardless of geographic or economic barriers, resonates deeply with me. I am thrilled to bring my industry experience to contribute to INOI's ongoing journey of growth and innovation."
"Florian brings a dynamic, global perspective and proven leadership to our Board," stated INOI's management. "His commitment to excellence and innovative approach aligns seamlessly with INOI's values. We are confident that his influence will be instrumental in enhancing our commitment to our customers and the continued worldwide expansion."
Florian Seiche's appointment as a Board Member at INOI Corporation takes effect immediately.
About INOI
INOI envisions a world where every person, regardless of location or economic status, can experience the joy of everyday fun and entertainment through the latest mobile technologies. With a broad product portfolio, including Smartphones, Tablets, Wearable devices and Accessories, as well as digital and fintech services, INOI continues to demonstrate its worldwide commitment to quality and affordability.
