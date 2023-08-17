Personal Care Appliances Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2023-2032
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 17, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Personal Care Appliances Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s personal care appliances market forecast, the personal care appliances market size is predicted to reach a value of $28.22 Billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 7.4 percent through the forecast period.
The growth in the personal care appliances market industry is due to the increase in the e-commerce industry. North America region is expected to hold the largest personal care appliances market share. Major personal care appliances companies include Koninklijke Philips N.V., Conair Corporation, Dyson Ltd., Havells India Ltd., Helen of Troy Limited, Panasonic Corporation.
Personal Care Appliances Market Segments
● By Product: Hair Care, Hair Removal, Oral Care, Other Products
● By Distribution Channel: Online, Offline
● By End-Use: Female, Male
● By Geography: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.
Personal care appliances refer to devices that facilitate personal care applications such as personal hygiene, personal grooming, or beautification, which include hair care, oral care, and hair removal.
The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Characteristics
3. Market Trends And Strategies
4. Market – Macro Economic Scenario
5. Personal Care Appliances Market Size And Growth
……
27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles
28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market
29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
30. Appendix
