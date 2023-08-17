Berlin Barracks / *Updated* Fatal Motor Vehicle Crash
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 23A3004538
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Tylor Rancourt
STATION: Berlin Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-229-9191
DATE/TIME: 8/14/2023 2032 hours
STREET: VT RT 100
TOWN: Warren
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Leland Jones Rd
INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: N/A
WEATHER: Cloudy
ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry Asphalt
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Harley LaPlante
AGE: 37
SEAT BELT? Y
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Warren, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2020
VEHICLE MAKE: Mazda
VEHICLE MODEL: M3
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Total
INJURIES: Fatal
HOSPITAL: N/A
VEHICLE #2
OPERATOR: Douglas Morrill
AGE: 61
SEAT BELT? Y
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Granville, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2013
VEHICLE MAKE: Ford
VEHICLE MODEL: Explorer
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Total
INJURIES: Fatal
HOSPITAL: N/A
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
The Vermont State Police is continuing its investigation into a two-vehicle crash that occurred Monday night, Aug. 14, 2023, in which two people were killed. Following notification of next of kin, VSP is identifying Operator No. 2 as Douglas Morrill, 61, of Granville. Investigation has shown that Mr. Morrill was driving north on Vermont Route 100 around a right-hand curve before the crash and was fully within his lane of travel. Harley LaPlante was driving southbound but was completely within the northbound lane. The vehicles collided in the northbound lane and came to rest blocking Route 100.
Anyone with information that could assist investigators is asked to call VSP's Berlin Barracks at 802-229-9191 or leave an anonymous tip online at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.
There are no further details available at this time.
***Initial news release, 12:30 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2023***
On the above date and time, the Vermont State Police responded for a two-vehicle crash on VT Route 100 in Warren near Leland Jones Road. The operators were identified as Harley LaPlante (37 of Warren, VT) and another male (Pending notification). They were the sole occupants of each vehicle. Both operators were pronounced dead at the scene. The crash is still under active investigation at this time.
