Berlin Barracks / *Updated* Fatal Motor Vehicle Crash

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 23A3004538

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Tylor Rancourt

STATION: Berlin Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

DATE/TIME: 8/14/2023 2032 hours

STREET: VT RT 100

TOWN: Warren

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Leland Jones Rd

INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: N/A

WEATHER: Cloudy

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry Asphalt

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Harley LaPlante

AGE: 37

SEAT BELT? Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Warren, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2020

VEHICLE MAKE: Mazda

VEHICLE MODEL: M3

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Total

INJURIES: Fatal

HOSPITAL: N/A

VEHICLE #2

OPERATOR: Douglas Morrill

AGE: 61

SEAT BELT? Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Granville, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2013

VEHICLE MAKE: Ford

VEHICLE MODEL: Explorer

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2: Total

INJURIES: Fatal

HOSPITAL: N/A

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

The Vermont State Police is continuing its investigation into a two-vehicle crash that occurred Monday night, Aug. 14, 2023, in which two people were killed. Following notification of next of kin, VSP is identifying Operator No. 2 as Douglas Morrill, 61, of Granville. Investigation has shown that Mr. Morrill was driving north on Vermont Route 100 around a right-hand curve before the crash and was fully within his lane of travel. Harley LaPlante was driving southbound but was completely within the northbound lane. The vehicles collided in the northbound lane and came to rest blocking Route 100.





Anyone with information that could assist investigators is asked to call VSP's Berlin Barracks at 802-229-9191 or leave an anonymous tip online at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.





There are no further details available at this time.





***Initial news release, 12:30 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2023***

On the above date and time, the Vermont State Police responded for a two-vehicle crash on VT Route 100 in Warren near Leland Jones Road. The operators were identified as Harley LaPlante (37 of Warren, VT) and another male (Pending notification). They were the sole occupants of each vehicle. Both operators were pronounced dead at the scene. The crash is still under active investigation at this time.

