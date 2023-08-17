Global Organic Fertilizers Market: Growing Awareness of the Benefits of Organic Farming: says AMI
Global Organic Fertilizers Market to Witness CAGR of 5.95% from 2023 to 2031 and Exhibits the Potential to Reach US$ 13.22 Billion by 2031HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, August 17, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Organic Fertilizers Market Synopsis
Organic fertilizers are natural compounds originating from plant or animal sources, utilized to enrich soil with vital nutrients for plant growth. These fertilizers contain essential elements like nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium, supporting plants without the rapid nutrient release characteristic of synthetic alternatives. They promote soil structure, water retention, and microbial activity, fostering sustainable growth and reducing environmental impact. Examples include compost, manure, and fish emulsion. By improving soil health and minimizing chemical runoff, organic fertilizers align with eco-friendly agriculture, enhancing crop quality and long-term sustainability.
The organic fertilizers market experienced distinct phases before and after COVID-19. Prior to the pandemic, a shift towards sustainable farming practices was evident, driven by environmental concerns. However, the pandemic disrupted supply chains and emphasized food security. This led to heightened interest in localized agriculture and resilient food systems. Post-COVID-19, the market witnessed a notable uptick in demand for organic fertilizers. The crisis highlighted the importance of sustainable agricultural practices and boosted awareness of organic solutions. This prompted farmers to adopt organic fertilizers to improve soil health, adhere to eco-friendly methods, and build more resilient agricultural ecosystems amid global uncertainties.
Global Organic Fertilizers Market Dynamics:
• Growing Environmental Concerns: Escalating awareness of environmental sustainability propels the organic fertilizers market. Chemical fertilizers degrade soil, pollute water, and emit greenhouse gases. United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) notes organic fertilizers enhance soil health and diminish chemical runoff, fostering sustainable agriculture. Consumer demand for eco-friendly goods is on the rise, supported by surveys by non-profit organizations, which reveals the public's willingness to pay more for sustainable products, further driving the adoption of organic fertilizers.
• Health and Nutritional Awareness: Surging health consciousness among consumers drives the organic fertilizers market. Studies, such as those published by the World Health Organization (WHO), indicate risks associated with chemical residues in conventional farming. Research from non-profit organizations highlights organic farming's potential to yield crops with higher nutrient content, thus augmenting food's nutritional value. In line with this, organic produce demand rises, as seen through data from non-profit entities like the Organic Trade Association (OTA), showing increased organic sales attributed to health concerns.
• Government Support and Regulations: Government initiatives and regulations promoting sustainable agriculture bolster the adoption of organic fertilizers market. The European Union's Common Agricultural Policy (CAP) incentivizes sustainable practices, and the US USDA's National Organic Program (NOP) establishes organic agriculture standards. Non-profit organizations such as the International Food Policy Research Institute (IFPRI) underline policies' role in shaping agricultural practices. Such backing instills farmer confidence, fostering the shift to organic fertilizers and aligning with global sustainability objectives.
• There is a growing demand for organic food among consumers, who are concerned about the health and environmental impacts of conventional farming methods. Moreover, governments around the world are imposing stricter regulations on the use of chemical fertilizers, which is driving demand for organic fertilizers market. There is a growing awareness of the benefits of organic farming, such as improved soil health and reduced environmental pollution.
• The Asia Pacific region exhibits highest growth rate in the organic fertilizers market. Growing awareness about environmental sustainability, health concerns related to chemical fertilizers, and increasing populations are driving the demand for organic products. Countries like India and China have seen a rise in the adoption of organic farming practices. For instance, India's National Program for Organic Production (NPOP) has contributed to the growth of organic farming.
Global Organic Fertilizers Market Key Participants
o Alpha Bio Products
o Baconco
o Bio Nature Technology PTE Ltd
o Bio-Flora (Singapore) Pte Ltd.
o CropAgro
o Cropmate Fertilizer Sdn Bhd
o Fertikal N.V.
o Italpollina SpA
o PT Pupuk Kalimantan Timur (PKT)
o PT. JADI MAS
o PT. TRIDHARMA TATA PERKASA
o Song Gianh Corporation
o Tata Chemicals Ltd
o Thai Central Chemical Public Company Limited
o The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company
o Other Industry Participants
Global Organic Fertilizers Market
By Source
o Plant
o Animal
o Mineral
By Crop Type
o Cereals & Grains
o Oilseeds & Pulses
o Fruits & Vegetables
o Others
By Nutrient Contents
o Presence of Organic Substance up to 60%
o Presence of Organic Substance from 40% to 60%
o Presence of Organic Substance from 20% to 40%
By Form
o Dry
o Liquid
By Region
o North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America)
o Europe (France, The UK, Spain, Germany, Italy, Nordic Countries (Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Sweden, Norway), Benelux Union (Belgium, The Netherlands, Luxembourg), Rest of Europe
o Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, New Zealand, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia (Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore, Rest of Southeast Asia), Rest of Asia Pacific)
o Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Kuwait, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa)
o Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)
