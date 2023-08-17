Exploring the Global Piperine Market: Insights and Future Outlook; New Report Published by Absolute Markets Insights
Global Piperine Market Accounted for Sales (Revenue) Worth US$ 5.49 Bn in 2022, Projected to Reach US$ 10.7 Bn by 2031.HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, August 17, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Piperine market has gained substantial attention in recent years due to its wide-ranging applications across various industries. Piperine, an alkaloid derived from black pepper and other Piper species, is renowned for its potential health benefits, flavor enhancement attributes, and versatile uses in pharmaceuticals, food and beverages, cosmetics, and more. The global piperine market is expanding at a CAGR of ~6% during 2023 – 2031.
Pharmaceutical Applications: Piperine's role in the pharmaceutical industry is noteworthy, primarily due to its bioavailability enhancement properties. It has shown promise in improving the absorption of various drugs, leading to more effective therapeutic outcomes. Piperine's interaction with enzymes in the digestive system can enhance drug absorption, making it an attractive option for improving the performance of certain medications.
Nutraceuticals and Dietary Supplements: The surge in consumer interest in health and wellness has propelled the demand for nutraceuticals and dietary supplements. Piperine market’s potential to enhance the bioavailability of nutrients, such as curcumin from turmeric, has led to its incorporation in many supplement formulations. This bioavailability-enhancing property has turned piperine into an indispensable ingredient for supplement manufacturers aiming to provide optimal health benefits to consumers.
Food and Beverages: Piperine's natural ability to enhance flavors makes it an invaluable component in the food and beverage industry. Its inclusion in various food products, ranging from savory dishes to beverages, can heighten taste profiles and improve overall sensory experiences. Furthermore, piperine's natural origin aligns with the clean label trend, making it an attractive choice for manufacturers looking to meet consumer demands for natural and authentic flavors.
Cosmetics & Personal Care: Piperine's antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties have found applications in the cosmetics and personal care sector. Its potential to support skin health and provide protection against oxidative stress has led to its incorporation in skincare products. Multifunctional attributes, including its potential to improve skin texture and tone, contribute to piperine market’s rising popularity in the cosmetics industry.
Online Sales Channel to Gain Tremendous Momentum During the Forecast Period (2023 – 2031) across the Global Piperine Market. Online sales allow piperine-based products to reach a global audience, breaking down geographical barriers and expanding market reach beyond traditional retail locations. E-commerce platforms host a diverse range of piperine-containing products, from supplements and functional foods to cosmetics and skincare items, catering to different consumer preferences and needs. Online platforms often use data analytics and algorithms to offer personalized product recommendations based on consumer preferences and browsing history, enhancing shopping experience. Compared to traditional brick-and-mortar retail, online sales involve lower overhead costs, enabling businesses to offer competitive pricing while maintaining profitability. Additionally, COVID-19 pandemic accelerated the adoption of online shopping across industries, including health and wellness. Consumers who turned to online shopping during lockdowns might continue to do so for the convenience and safety it offers.
Asia Pacific Region Accounted for a Substantial Market Share in 2022 in the Global Piperine Market. Asia Pacific region is home to countries that are major producers of black pepper, which is the primary source of piperine. Countries like India, Vietnam, Indonesia, and China are among the largest black pepper producers in the world. This geographical advantage contributes to the region's high production volume. The abundant availability of black pepper, serves as the primary raw material for piperine extraction. Additionally, traditional culinary practices and the use of spices in various Asian cuisines contribute to the demand for piperine-rich black pepper.
Global Piperine Market Key Competitors
o BioPerine
o Himalayan Herbaria Inc.
o Nutra Green Biotechnology Co., Ltd.
o Organica Aromatics
o Plamed Green Science Group
o Sabinsa Corporation
o Shaanxi Honghao Bio-tech Co., Ltd.
o Xi'an Chen Lang Biological Technology Co., Ltd.
o Other Industry Participants
Global Piperine Market Scope
Global Piperine Market - Source Outlook (Revenue & Volume, USD Million & Million Units, 2015 - 2031)
o Organic
o Conventional
Global Piperine Market - Application Outlook (Revenue & Volume, USD Million & Million Units, 2015 - 2031)
o Pharmaceutical
o Nutraceuticals and Dietary Supplements
o Food and Beverages
o Cosmetics & Personal Care
o Others
Global Piperine Market – Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue & Volume, USD Million & Million Units, 2015 - 2031)
o Online
o Offline
Global Piperine Market – Regional Outlook (Revenue & Volume, USD Million & Million Units, 2015 - 2031)
o North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America)
o Europe (France, The UK, Spain, Germany, Italy, Nordic Countries (Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Sweden, Norway), Benelux Union (Belgium, The Netherlands, Luxembourg), Rest of Europe)
o Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, New Zealand, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia (Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore, Rest of Southeast Asia), Rest of Asia Pacific)
o Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Kuwait, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa)
o Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)
