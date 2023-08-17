Yamaha Bicycles Launches All-New E-commerce Platform

Yamaha Partners with Dealers to Deliver Exceptional Customer Service

CYPRESS, Calif., Aug. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Yamaha Bicycles, celebrating its 30th anniversary as a pioneering leader in e-bikes, is announcing the launch of an all-new e-commerce platform in partnership with their large network of high-quality dealers. Live now at https://yamaha-motor.com/shop/e-bike/ebike-models, e-bike enthusiasts can purchase their new Yamaha Power Assist Bicycle online and pick up the bike at their nearest participating Yamaha Bicycle dealer.



“While many companies may offer an e-commerce sales platform, they often neglect the crucial role provided by their dealers. At Yamaha, we believe in the power of partnership and collaboration with our dealers, and we recognize the vital role our dealers play in the customer experience,” said Drew Engelmann, National Sales and Marketing Manager at Yamaha Power Assist Bicycles.

Customers will be able to browse the latest models from Yamaha Bicycles and easily make their purchase online, which is then fulfilled by Yamaha Bicycles dealers. By participating in the e-commerce program, the dealer is the seller of record and an integral part of the process. The program is designed to provide exceptional customer service that goes beyond what other companies can offer, while building lasting connections between the customers and their local dealers. The collaboration provides dealers the tools they need to showcase the unique features of Yamaha bicycle models and deliver personalized service.

“We are very proud to provide a truly exceptional pathway to explore, select, and bring home our customers’ perfect ride with the roll-out of this new e-commerce option,” said Marcos Acosta, General Manager of Digital Transformation at Yamaha Motor Corp., USA. “We’ve harnessed the power of digital transformation to elevate our customers’ experience and connection with our Yamaha brand.”

Yamaha launched the world’s first electrically power assisted bicycle in 1993. Since then, Yamaha has sold more than 5.5 million e-bikes worldwide making it one of the largest e-bike OEMs in the world. An overview of Yamaha’s history in e-bikes is here: https://www.yamahabicycles.com/the-yamaha-evolution/

While Yamaha has been in the e-bike market for three decades, the Yamaha Bicycles brand was first introduced to the United States in 2017. Since then, Yamaha’s e-bike lineup embodies the sense of adventure through its exciting line of full-suspension mountain bikes, sleek road, go-anywhere gravel, and stylish fitness/commuter models.

“The new Yamaha Bicycles e-commerce platform will revolutionize the way we do business with our dealers,” said Rob Trester, Manager of Yamaha's Smart Power Vehicle Division and the Yamaha Power Assist Bicycle group in the U.S. “Together with our dealer partners we have the opportunity to reshape our business and elevate our customer’s experience to new heights.”

Every Yamaha Bicycle comes with an industry-leading three-year warranty on the frame, motor and battery, and component manufacturers’ warranties are supported by Yamaha.

Yamaha Power Assist Bicycles is part of the Smart Power Vehicle Division of Yamaha Motor Corporation, USA. The Yamaha Bicycles lineup includes a variety of power assist bicycles for fitness, fun, commuting and serious recreation. View Yamaha’s full line of Power Assist Bicycles at www.YamahaBicycles.com and find a local retailer at Yamaha’s dealer locator. See future Yamaha Bicycle models at: https://www.yamahabicycles.com/future-ebikes/

About Yamaha Motor Corporation, USA

Yamaha Motor Corporation, USA (YMUS), is a recognized leader in the outdoor recreation industry. The company's ever-expanding product offerings include Motorcycles and Scooters, ATV and Side-by-Side vehicles, Snowmobiles, WaveRunner Personal Watercraft, Boats, Outboard Motors, Outdoor Power Equipment, Power Assist Bicycles, Golf Cars, Power Assist Wheelchair Systems, Surface Mount Technology (SMT) and Robotic Machines, Unmanned Helicopters, Accessories, Apparel, Yamalube products, and much more. YMUS products are sold through a nationwide network of distributors and dealers in the United States.

YMUS has a corporate office in California, two corporate offices in Georgia, facilities in Wisconsin and Alabama, and factory operations in Tennessee and Georgia. Additional U.S.-based subsidiaries include Yamaha Marine Systems Company (YMSC) with divisions Bennett Marine (Florida), Kracor Systems (Wisconsin) and Siren Marine, Inc. (Rhode Island), Skeeter Boats (Texas), with division G3 Boats (Missouri), and Yamaha Precision Propeller (Indiana).

For more information about Yamaha, visit Yamaha-Motor.com.

